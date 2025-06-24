Extension of the temporary suspension of cobalt exports sourced from the Democratic Republic of Congo

KINSHASA, CONGO-KINSHASA, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRESS RELEASE N° 2025/003Extension of the temporary suspension of cobalt exports sourced from the Democratic Republic of CongoConsidering Decision n° 001/ARECOMS/2025 of February 22nd 2025 regarding the temporary suspension of cobalt exports from the Democratic Republic of Congo, it is hereby conveyed to mining sector operators that on June 21st 2025, the Board of Directors of the Autorité de Régulation et de Contrôle des Marchés des Substances Minérales Stratégiques (ARECOMS) adopted significant regulatory measures, the salient points of which are outlined below:1. The decision has been taken to extend the temporary suspension, due to the continued high level of stock on the market, for a further three months from the date of entry into force of this decision, with regard to all exports of cobalt from the Democratic Republic of Congo derived from mining, whether industrial, semi-industrial, small-scale or artisanal.2. The Autorité de Régulation et de Contrôle des Marchés des Substances Minérales Stratégiques is expected to announce a new decision before the end of this suspension period. This decision will modify, extend or terminate this temporary suspension measure, if necessary.This decision shall enter into force on the date of its signature.Signed in Kinshasa, June 21st 2025.Patrick MPOYI LUABEYAChairman of the Board of Directors

