Medical Radiation Detection Market to Reach $2.55 Billion by 2030: AMR

PORTLAND, IN, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Medical Radiation Detection Market was pegged at $1.17 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $2.55 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030.Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13487 Rise in use of nuclear medicine and radiation therapy for diagnosis and treatment, surge in prevalence of aging-associated diseases, growth in the number of diagnostics laboratories in developed countries, and increase in incidences and prevalence of cancer have boosted the growth of the global medical radiation detection market. However, lack of availability of skilled radiation professionals hinders the market growth. On the contrary, untapped potential in emerging economies is expected to open new opportunities in the future.Covid-19 scenario:Medical radiation detection can be used for prevention of excessive radiation exposure due to imaging equipment while treating the patients suffering from Covid-19. However, lack of skilled workers hampered the market.The prolonged lockdown and regulations on manufacturing facilities created a huge gap between supply and demand.The report segments the global medical radiation detection market on the basis of detection type, product, end user, and region.Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13487 Based on detection type, the gas-filled detectors segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market. However, the scintillators segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.On the basis of product, the personal dosimeters segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. However, the area process dosimeters segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2030.The global medical radiation detection market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.The global animal and marine fats and oils market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as 3M, Armolan Windows Films, Avery Dennison Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Garware Suncontrol, Lintec Corporation, Polytronix Inc., Purlfrost Ltd., Saint-Gobain, Solar Control Films, Window Film Company, and Toray Plastic.Key Benefits for Stakeholders:This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing market Opportunity.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.Read More:Electrophysiology Market - https://www.newstrail.com/electrophysiology-market-2/ 3D Printing in Healthcare Market - https://www.newstrail.com/3d-printing-in-healthcare-market-2/ Contact Details:David CorreaUSA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022help@alliedmarketresearch.comAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

