Vacuum Coating Equipment Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers and Market Intelligence Teams

What Is The Growth Trajectory Of The Vacuum Coating Equipment Market?

The information below covers the vacuum coating equipment market's robust expansion in previous years. The market ballooned from $35.58 billion in 2024 to $38.18 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.3%. This growth during the historic period hinged on the soaring demand for consumer electronics and semiconductors, an uptick in the need for medical equipment and devices, escalating requests for energy-efficient coatings, burgeoning demand for automotive coatings, and the surge in the need for decorative coatings.

What Does The Future Hold For The Vacuum Coating Equipment Market?

The vacuum coating equipment market size is set to experience strong growth in the next few years. Projections indicate that the market will flourish, reaching $51.83 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.9%. This forecasted growth can be attributed to the rising demand for nanocoatings and thin films, a heightened need for functional coatings with enhanced properties, integration of automation and robotics in vacuum coating processes, progress in environmentally friendly coating processes, and an expansion of vacuum coating applications in the renewable energy sector.

What Factors Are Expected To Catalyze The Growth Of The Vacuum Coating Equipment Market In The Coming Years?

The increasing demand for electric vehicles is touted as a standout factor. Coatings play a crucial role in safeguarding the substrates of electric vehicles and their components from rust and damage. Consequently, the burgeoning popularity and demand for electric vehicles could kickstart a rise in demand for vacuum coating equipment.

Who Holds The Reins In The Vacuum Coating Equipment Market?

The market teems with major players like Bühler Group, ULVAC Inc., Applied Materials Inc., Singulus Technologies AG, Kolzer Srl, and CVD Equipment Corporation, to name a few. These key industry leaders are honing their strategies, setting their sights on refined physical vapor deposition PVD systems in a bid to solidify their standing. This vacuum coating process fosters the deposition of thin films onto a variety of substrates using physical processes—an innovative approach to stay ahead of the curve.

How Is The Vacuum Coating Equipment Market Segmented?

It's delineated in this way:

1 By Product: Physical Vapor Deposition PVD, Magnetron Sputtering, Chemical Vapor Deposition CVD

2 By Application: Transparent Electrical Conductors, Optical Films, Packaging, Hard and Wear-Resistant Coatings, Other Applications

3 By Vertical: Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Other Verticals

Subsegments are as follows:

1 By Physical Vapor Deposition PVD: Thermal Evaporation, Sputtering, Arc PVD, Pulsed Laser Deposition

2 By Magnetron Sputtering: DC Magnetron Sputtering, RF Magnetron Sputtering, Hybrid Magnetron Sputtering

3 By Chemical Vapor Deposition CVD: Thermal CVD, Plasma-Enhanced CVD PECVD, Low-Pressure CVD LPCVD, Metal-Organic CVD MOCVD

What Is The Geographic Distribution Of The Vacuum Coating Equipment Market?

From a regional perspective, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the vacuum coating equipment market in 2024. The report also covers regions like Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The vacuum coating equipment market spans Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Italy, Spain, and Canada.

