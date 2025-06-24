Hear the Growth: Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS) Market worth US $2 Billion Globally by 2032

Acoustic Vehicle Alert System Market Growth

The global acoustic vehicle alert system market size is estimated at $653.02 million in 2022, and is estimated to garner $1959.02 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 12.6% from 2023 to 2032. The global acoustic vehicle alert system market has seen significant growth and change due to surge in government regulation for mandate to deploy AVAS in the electric vehicles. Increase in sales of electric vehicles with advance equipment incorporated in the vehicles are boosting the market growth. Acoustic Vehicle Alerting Systems (AVAS) function as safety devices for electric vehicles (EVs). The noise produced by EVs is quieter than that of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. This lower noise level poses a challenge for pedestrians, especially those with impairments. Therefore, AVAS is installed in silent vehicles for instance, electric and hybrid vehicles to alert pedestrians to their presence. Artificial sounds are generated using loudspeakers or actuators through vibration, aligning with the vehicle's structural elements and proportional to parameters such as velocity, gas pedal position, and gear.The Indian government has implemented various initiatives to encourage the production and usage of electric vehicles (EVs) in order to address emissions concerns related to international agreements and advance e-mobility in response to fast-paced urbanization. The National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) and the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid & Electric Vehicles in India (FAME I and II) played crucial roles in generating initial enthusiasm and awareness for electric mobility. In the second phase of FAME, the government allocated a budget of USD 1.4 billion until 2022 to further support the development and adoption of electric vehicles.The acoustic vehicle alert system market is anticipated to be influenced significantly by technological advancements . Factors include customizable sound profiles, surround sound systems, and seamless integration with smart city infrastructure. The merging of AVAS systems with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and connected vehicle technology are driving the market growth. In addition, with an ongoing emphasis on safety in the automotive industry, there is an increase in the demand for AVAS systems. This surge in demand are creating new opportunities for manufacturers and technology providers operating in the market. Sustainability objectives are actively established by businesses and governments across the globe. Owing to these objectives the government and businesses are working in reduction of CO2 emissions, pollution, and noise, coupled with an emphasis on enhancing overall efficiency. Consequently, certain governmental entities are providing tax credits and other incentives to individuals opting for electric vehicles, thereby improving accessibility for many to adopt EVs. Through this the AVAS are also getting opportunity as it is a mandate to deploy this system in the EVs.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐕𝐀𝐒 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐆𝐇𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐀 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇 & 𝐂𝐨. 𝐊𝐆𝐚𝐀𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐌𝐀𝐍 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐒𝐓𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬𝐊𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐍.𝐕.𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐏𝐋𝐂𝐌𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐬-𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐳 𝐀𝐆𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐚 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐑𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐁𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐮𝐭𝐢 𝐒𝐮𝐳𝐮𝐤𝐢 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐋𝐭𝐝.The worldwide market for acoustic vehicle alert systems is categorized based on propulsion type, vehicle type, and region. Propulsion types include battery electric vehicles (BEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV). Vehicle types encompass two-wheelers, passenger vehicles, and commercial vehicles. The AVAS market analysis extends across regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.By propulsion type, the battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment held the highest market share in 2022, and is expected to maintain the highest CAGR of 13% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032, due to stringent government regulations to reduce carbon emissions along with rise in inclination toward electric mobility globally. However, the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 12.1% from 2023 to 2032, as consumers prefer fuel efficient vehicles along with environmental concerns. By vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period with a CAGR of 12.9%, owing to rise in purchasing power and disposable income, increased brand visibility, and competition among OEMs to provide enhanced features. However, commercial vehicles segment is witnessing a CAGR of 11.8%, owing to increased logistics and transportation along with surge in e-commerce.Region-wise, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 witnessing a CAGR of 12.1%, owing to the growing interest in vehicles that combine fuel efficiency, high performance, and low emissions. Moreover, stringent regulations on vehicle emissions, and escalating fuel prices further contribute to the market growth. However, the Latin America is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 14.6% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the shift towards sustainability and environmental consciousness.Key Highlights of the Acoustic Vehicle Alert System Market Report:The market study delves into 14 countries, offering a comprehensive analysis. It entails regional and segment evaluations for each country, providing insights into values ($million) throughout the forecasted period from 2023 to 2032. The research amalgamates top-tier data, professional insights, analyses, and crucial independent perspectives. The approach is meticulously crafted to furnish a well-rounded perspective on global markets, aiding stakeholders in informed decision-making to attain their ambitious growth objectives. The comprehensive review encompasses the scrutiny of over 3,700 product literature pieces, annual reports, industry declarations, and comparable materials from major industry participants, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the market landscape.

