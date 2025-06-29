TULSA Store Commemorates Juneteenth with Launch of Legacy-Inspired Sneaker Honoring Greenwood District

BLOOMFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TULSA Store has announced the launch of the Tulsa Sneaker by Finisher Active, a product designed to commemorate the historic Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Released on Juneteenth, the sneaker honors the legacy of a community once known as Black Wall Street—devastated during the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre—and seeks to contribute to ongoing conversations about cultural memory, sustainability, and equity in design.The sneaker, designed by Eji Benson, incorporates visual and material elements that reflect the historical resilience and entrepreneurial spirit of Greenwood. Among its distinctive features is a digitally re-created 1920s newsprint motif, referencing African-American newspapers that were lost in the fires that engulfed the district. This design choice aims to offer wearers a tactile and symbolic connection to a significant, yet often overlooked, chapter in American history.In a continued effort to align product development with environmental stewardship, the sneaker is constructed using lionfish leather, an invasive species that threatens coral reef ecosystems. The material, developed by INVERSA™, is part of a regenerative design approach that links sustainability with innovation in fashion.As part of its broader mission, TULSA Store has pledged 10% of all proceeds from the sneaker to the Greenwood Cultural Center, a nonprofit organization committed to preserving the heritage and contributions of Tulsa’s African-American community. The Center remains a key site of education and remembrance in the historic Greenwood District. More details can be found at greenwoodculturalcenter.org The launch also marks the debut product on TheBizio™ Fashion Marketplace, recognized as the only Black-owned enterprise cloud platform powered by generative AI. The platform was created to amplify culturally conscious creators and bridge gaps between innovation, community storytelling, and market access.This initiative presents a narrative rooted in both reflection and forward momentum. Through the Tulsa Sneaker, TULSA Store contributes to a larger dialogue around historical recognition, ethical design, and community-centered impact.Website: https://tulsa.finisheractive.com

