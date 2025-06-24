Blood Collection Market Size Predicted to Hit USD 7.9 billion by 2031 at 5.2% CAGR, Says AMR

Blood Collection Market 2035

Rise in government support for exploring the possibilities of allowing laboratories to amplify blood testing processes had a positive impact on the market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Blood Collection Market Size was Valued at USD 4.8 billion in 2021 and is Projected to Garner USD 7.9 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031.Rise in the incidence of trauma & accidents, increase in number of surgical procedures performed, growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as blood cancer, and surge in government expenditure on healthcare drive the global blood collection market. On the other hand, certain risks related to blood transfusion procedure such as blood-borne infections, fever, acute immune hemolytic reaction, and allergic reactions impede the market growth to some extent. However, high growth potential in the emerging economies have been beneficial for the industry.Get Sample PDF Report with Graphs and Figures Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4360 Top Blood Collection Companies• Medtronic, Inc.• Becton Dickinson and Company• Abbott Laboratories Inc.• Nipro Medical Corporation• Qiagen NV• F.L. Medical SRL• Terumo Corporation• greiner holding ag• Haemonetics Corporation• Sarstedt AGThe report analyzes these key players in the global blood collection market. These players have incorporated various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in assessing the operating segments, their business performance & product portfolio, and so on.Blood Collection Market segmentation can be done based on several factors, including:By Product• Needles and Syringes• Blood Collection Tubes• Blood Lancets• Blood Bags• OthersBy Application• Diagnostics• TreatmentBy End User• Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers• Blood Banks• OthersBy region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global blood collection market revenue. The same region would also cite the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. This is owing to the high prevalence rate of chronic diseases, increase in the number of market players, and surge in the testing facilities in the region.Purchase the Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4360 KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY• By product, the needles and syringes segment accounted for major share of the blood collection market in 2021.• By application, the diagnostics segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.• By end user, the others segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.• By region, Asia-Pacific occupied major share of the blood collection market in 2021.Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?• What are the trends of this market?• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?• Which region has more opportunities?By Region Outlook• North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico)• Europe(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)• Asia-Pacific(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)• LAMEA(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)Contact Details:David CorreaUSA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022help@alliedmarketresearch.comAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

