Ilham Aliyev received Italian delegation led by Minister for Enterprises and Made in Italy in Mingachevir

AZERBAIJAN, June 24 - From Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of the Gambia

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

Please allow me to first extend sincere and fraternal greetings, on behalf of the people of the Republic of the Gambia and on my own behalf, to you and to the good people of...

23 June 2025, 18:00

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.