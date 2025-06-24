Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Forecast To 2034 – For Business Leaders, Analysts, And Strategic Teams

Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

The meteoric rise in the pharmacovigilance outsourcing market, from $6.16 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $7.24 billion in 2025, demonstrates its growing importance in the global pharmaceutical industry, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 17.6%. Several contributing factors have stimulated its unprecedented growth. These include burgeoning drug development activities, increasingly stringent regulatory requirements, a rising incidence of adverse drug reactions, escalating patient safety concerns, and growing outsourcing practices by small to mid-sized pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

What Is The Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Growth Forecast?

The predicted growth trajectory for the pharmacovigilance outsourcing market is indeed a promising one. Current projections indicate that this market may soar to $13.73 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 17.3%. This robust growth forecast can be attributed to advancements in biologics and biosimilars, a heightened focus on personalized medicine, an increasing demand for real-world evidence, a growing complexity of drug safety profiles, and an intensified emphasis on patient-centric care.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=19651&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Forces In The Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Fueling This Growth?

Key advances shaping the pharmacovigilance outsourcing market include the incorporation of big data analytics, a surge in partnerships and collaborations, the adoption of cloud-based pharmacovigilance solutions, the integration of pharmacovigilance with digital health platforms, and the development of specialized pharmacovigilance services for pioneering treatments like gene therapies.

Understanding the vital role of clinical trials in the healthcare value chain helps grasp the significant potential for growth in the pharmacovigilance outsourcing market. Clinical trials play a pivotal role in the pharmaceutical industry, meticulously evaluating the safety, efficacy, and potential side effects of new treatments, drugs, or medical devices.

Who Are The Major Players Contributing To The Growth And Development Of The Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market?

Significant players operating in the pharmacovigilance outsourcing market include ACCENTURE PLC, International Business Machines Corporation IBM, Tata Consultancy Services, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, IQVIA Holdings Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings LabCorp, Wipro Limited, ICON PLC, and Syneos Health. These industry giants, among others, shape the market landscape through their innovative solution offerings and continuous strategic advancements.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmacovigilance-outsourcing-global-market-report

How Is The Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Segmented?

The pharmacovigilance outsourcing market is deeply segmented, offering a plethora of specialized services. Market services span from Adverse Drug Reaction Capture ADR, Case Processing, Reporting and Submission, Quality Check, Risk Management, and Knowledge Management to Enabling Architecture. A variegated range of service providers, including Contract Research Organizations and Business Processing Outsourcing firms, cater to an array of end-users encompassing the pharmaceutical industry, research organizations, and others.

How Is The Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Spread Across Geographies?

On a regional scale, North America exhibited the largest market size in the pharmacovigilance outsourcing market in 2024. Amid a competitive landscape, Asia-Pacific is projected to document the fastest growth rate in the forthcoming period. The regions included in this analysis are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmaceutical-drug-delivery-global-market-report

Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmaceutical-sterility-testings-global-market-report

Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmaceutical-glass-packaging-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, provide valuable information for staying ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.