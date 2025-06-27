THY Precision Expands Medical Injection Molding and Cleanroom Assembly in Taiwan

medical injection molding manufacturer - THY Precision medical plastic injection molding - THY Precision medical device molding - THY Precision

We are excited to expand our ISO 7 & 8 cleanroom and offer one-stop solution for medical device injection molding manufacturing and provide a higher level of quality control and efficiency.” — Spokesperson for THY Precision.

CHANGHUA, TAIWAN, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THY Precision, a leading medical injection molding company, is proud to announce the expansion of its medical injection molding and cleanroom assembly and packaging operations in Taiwan. This strategic move enhances the company’s ability to meet the growing demand for high-quality medical devices, particularly in the realm of single-use medical plastics. With this expansion, THY Precision solidifies its position as a key player in medical device contract manufacturing, catering to a diverse clientele in need of reliable and efficient medical device OEM solutions.

The expansion includes state-of-the-art facilities equipped with ISO 13485 certification, ensuring compliance with international quality standards for medical device manufacturing. By investing in advanced technology and clean room manufacturing processes, THY Precision is poised to deliver superior medical plastic injection molding services that meet the rigorous demands of the healthcare industry. The new facility will enable the production of precision-engineered components essential for various medical applications, further enhancing the company's capability in medical device injection molding.

As the healthcare sector continues to evolve, there is an increasing need for high-quality, cost-effective solutions in medical device manufacturing. THY Precision's expanded operations not only bolster its production capacity but also improve its ability to serve clients in a rapidly changing market landscape. By focusing on innovation and quality, THY Precision aims to provide cutting-edge medical molding solutions that address the unique challenges faced by medical device manufacturers worldwide.

Hong Yang Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (THY Precision) is a leading medical plastic injection molding manufacturer, certified with ISO 13485 and ISO 9001. We specialize in medical device injection molding contract manufacturing, offering comprehensive services including design & engineering precision injection molds, plastic injection tooling, medical injection molding, optical injection molding, micro injection molding, cleanroom injection molding, cleanroom assembly, and cleanroom packaging.

Our Capabilities:

✔ In-house tooling for precision manufacturing

✔ 24/7 production operation for high efficiency

✔ ISO 8 (Class 100K) cleanroom injection molding for contamination-free production

✔ ISO 7 (Class 10K) cleanroom assembly ensuring superior quality

✔ Fully automatic production for scalable manufacturing (All-electric injection molding machines with robotic arm)

✔ Injection molding tolerance capability of ±0.001 mm for ultra-precision molding

✔ OEM & ODM plastic injection molding solutions for the medica, optics, and electronics industries

Partner with THY Precision for high-quality, ISO-certified plastic injection molding solutions tailored to your industry needs.

