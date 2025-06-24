Next-Level Cannabis: 3 Montana Dispensaries Leading with Craft, Culture, and Community

Yellowstone Cannabis My Buddies Montana Kush mt

Yellowstone Cannabis, My Buddies, and Montana Kush Redefine the Cannabis Experience in Big Sky Country

BILLINGS, MT, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Montana’s cannabis market matures, a new generation of dispensaries is stepping forward with bold ideas, locally grown values, and a deeper sense of mission. From carefully cultivated in-house flower to design-forward retail spaces and statewide community engagement, three standout operators— Yellowstone Cannabis My Buddies , and Montana Kush —are setting a new standard for what cannabis can be in Montana.Yellowstone Cannabis: A Family-Grown Legacy Outside BillingsJust east of Billings, Yellowstone Cannabis is a vertically integrated, family-run dispensary born from a homegrown medical operation. Founded by Darryl Ostermiller and his father, the business has grown into one of the area’s most respected craft cultivators—known for hand-trimmed flower, quality concentrates, and a grounded, customer-first approach.Yellowstone’s transparent, small-batch model is earning trust across demographics—from longtime medical users to recreational newcomers. With expansion plans in place and a focus on growing without losing touch, the Ostermillers continue to prove that care and consistency matter more than corporate flash.My Buddies: Billings’ Boutique Dispensary with a Modern EdgeMinutes from Billings Logan International Airport, My Buddies delivers one of Montana’s most unique cannabis retail experiences. Founded by Luis Jurado at age 22, the shop blends sleek design with a laid-back, welcoming energy.From hosting concerts to being the first in Billings to offer Cookies products, My Buddies is building a brand rooted in hospitality, style, and strategic partnerships. With future locations and brand expansions on the horizon, Jurado is shaping a dispensary model where aesthetics and authenticity go hand in hand.Montana Kush: Six Locations, One Mission to Educate and ElevateOperating across six Montana cities, Montana Kush pairs craft cannabis with community investment. With a massive 11,000-square-foot cultivation facility and a deli-style service model, the company brings high-quality products and personalized service to the forefront of the state’s retail market.Montana Kush is also known for its civic outreach—from sponsoring festivals and preservation projects to supporting inclusive hiring and leading statewide education efforts. As the industry evolves, Montana Kush remains a powerful example of how retail success can be guided by public service and cultural leadership.Montana Cannabis with MeaningAs the landscape shifts, Yellowstone Cannabis, My Buddies, and Montana Kush show that the future of cannabis in Montana lies in relationships, not just revenue. Built by locals, for locals, these businesses are transforming cannabis from a product into an experience—and setting a benchmark for the rest of the industry to follow.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.