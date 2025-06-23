Tuesday, June 24, 2025
CANADA, June 23 - Note: All times local
Brussels, Belgium
8:20 a.m. The Prime Minister will depart for The Hague, the Netherlands.
The Hague, the Netherlands
10:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will arrive in The Hague, the Netherlands.
2:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of Latvia, Edgars Rinkēvičs.
3:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Dick Schoof.
4:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will have an audience with Their Majesties King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands.
5:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with leaders of Nordic countries.
7:25 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend the official welcome by Their Majesties King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands.
7:45 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend a reception given by Their Majesties King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands.
Closed to media
8:25 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in a family photo with NATO Allies.
8:45 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend a dinner given by Their Majesties King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands.
