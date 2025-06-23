Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Submit Release
CANADA, June 23 - Note: All times local

Brussels, Belgium

8:20 a.m. The Prime Minister will depart for The Hague, the Netherlands.

The Hague, the Netherlands

10:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will arrive in The Hague, the Netherlands.

2:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of Latvia, Edgars Rinkēvičs.

3:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Dick Schoof.

4:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will have an audience with Their Majesties King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands.

5:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with leaders of Nordic countries.

7:25 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend the official welcome by Their Majesties King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands.

7:45 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend a reception given by Their Majesties King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands.

8:25 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in a family photo with NATO Allies.

8:45 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend a dinner given by Their Majesties King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands.

