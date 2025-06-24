Serenity Wealth Management Highlights Essential Strategies to Mitigate Retirement Risks

Serenity Wealth Management Logo Five Retirement Mistakes

The importance of understanding and addressing potential pitfalls such as market, income, tax, legislative, and medical cost risks

Our approach is not just about investment; it’s about educated planning.” — Irina Hill

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serenity Wealth Management is empowering savers with strategies to mitigate common retirement risks. The firm emphasizes the importance of understanding and addressing potential pitfalls such as market, income, tax, legislative, and medical cost risks.Curtis Hill, Certified Financial Plannerand founder of Serenity Wealth Management, explains, "Navigating retirement is akin to sailing through uncharted waters. By addressing these risks comprehensively, we help our clients secure a more stable financial future."Market Risk: Serenity Wealth Management advocates for Principal Protection Programs as a strategy for market risk. These programs credit interest based on the rise of stock indices, protecting funds when indices fall, thereby preserving cash value growth.Income Risk (or Longevity Risk): Through carefully crafted Principal Protection Programs, clients may achieve supplemental income predictability, ensuring their funds last throughout retirement.Tax Risk: Strategic conversion of tax-deferred accounts to Roth accounts can help clients mitigate future tax increases. Additionally, Life Insurance Retirement Plans (LIRPs) present opportunities for tax-free fund access.Legislative Risk: By establishing plans under current laws, clients' investments are typically protected from future legislative changes.Medical Cost Risk: Plans are designed with escalating medical expenses in mind, offering solutions beyond conventional Long-Term Care policies. Irina Hill, a Certified Public Accountant and co-founder, states, "Our approach is not just about investment; it’s about educated planning. We focus on holistic, personalized strategies that protect our clients against risks they might not have considered."Serenity Wealth Management firmly believes in providing "Not the Same Old Advice." Their independent status allows them access to a vast array of financial products tailored to meet individual client needs, ensuring unbiased, comprehensive strategies are at the forefront of their service offerings.About Serenity Wealth Management:Serenity Wealth Management is an independent fiduciary financial advisor firm providing holistic, planning-based wealth management services. Curtis Hill and Irina Hill lead the firm, bringing extensive expertise as Certified Financial Planner™ and Certified Public Accountant, respectively. They aim to guide clients through complex financial landscapes with innovative solutions and personalized planning.This press release is intended for informational purposes and should not be considered financial advice. Consult with a financial professional before making any investment decisions.

