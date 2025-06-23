Governor Abbott Appoints Hussenoeder To TexNet Technical Advisory Committee

TEXAS, June 23 - June 23, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Stefan Hussenoeder, Ph.D. to the TexNet Technical Advisory Committee for a term set to expire at the pleasure of the governor. The Committee advises the Bureau of Economic Geology on the use of funding, including the TexNet Seismic Monitoring Program and collaborative research relationships with other universities in Texas, and on the preparation of a status report to the Governor and Legislature.

Stefan Hussenoeder, Ph.D. of Sugar Land has been employed at ExxonMobil since 1998, where he is the injection and seismicity advisor for their Upstream organization. He is the Permitting Sub-Committee chair for the Texas Seismicity and Water Partnership (TX SWP) and the Deep Disposal and Seismic Workgroup chair for the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association (NMOGA). Hussenoeder received a Bachelor of Science in Geophysics from Saint Louis University and a Doctor of Philosophy in Oceanography (Marine Geophysics) from Massachusetts Institute of Technology - Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

