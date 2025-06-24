Elder Needs Law, PLLC Attorney Jason Neuefeld Achieves Board Certification in Elder Law

Board Certified Elder Law Attorney

Jason Neufeld of Elder Needs Law earns Florida Bar Board Certification in Elder Law, joining an elite group of recognized legal experts

AVENTURA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neufeld Joins Elite Group of Board-Certified Elder Law Attorneys in Florida

Elder Needs Law, PLLC is proud to announce that managing attorney Jason Neufeld has achieved Board Certification in Elder Law from The Florida Bar, making him one of a select group of attorneys in the state to hold this prestigious designation. This certification represents the highest level of professional recognition available to elder law practitioners in Florida.

Board Certification in Elder Law is awarded only to attorneys who demonstrate exceptional competence, professionalism, and ethical standards in the specialized field of elder law. The rigorous certification process requires attorneys to pass a comprehensive examination, meet strict experience requirements, participate in continuing legal education specific to elder law, and receive peer evaluations from fellow attorneys and judges.

“Achieving Board Certification in Elder Law exemplifies my commitment to providing the highest level of service to seniors and their families during some of their most challenging times,” said Attorney Jason Neufeld. “This certification provides our clients with the assurance that they are receiving expert legal advice and guidance on the complex legal issues they are facing — from navigating Medicaid for long-term care, to developing a comprehensive estate plan, to efficiently administering a probate.”

The Florida Bar's Board Certification program helps the public identify attorneys with proven expertise in specific legal areas. Elder Law Certification recognizes mastery in estate planning, Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security, special needs, retirement benefits, life insurance, and long-term care planning.

As a full-service elder law firm, Elder Needs Law, PLLC specializes in Medicaid planning services — including Medicaid applications and asset protection strategies designed to preserve seniors’ assets while ensuring they receive the care they need (at home or in a facility) — as well as estate planning, which involves creating personalized plans that safeguard autonomy and honor each client’s specific wishes through powers of attorney, advance directives, wills, and trusts.

"The legal challenges facing seniors, the disabled and their families continue to grow more complex each year," explained Attorney Neufeld. "From changes in Florida and Federal Medicaid regulations to evolving estate laws, families need attorneys who stay current with these developments and understand how they impact real families. Board Certification demonstrates my commitment to ongoing education to stay informed."

The Board Certification designation must be renewed every five years, requiring certified attorneys to demonstrate continued competence through ongoing education and peer review and ensures that Board-Certified attorneys maintain their expertise as laws and regulations continue to evolve.

Jason has long been established as a leader among elder law attorneys in Florida, serving on the Academy of Florida Elder Law Attorneys board of directors and executive committee; and authoring numerous articles and publications including a book, available on Amazon.

The certification comes at a time when Florida's aging population continues to grow significantly. According to recent demographic data, Florida has one of the largest populations of residents aged 65 and older in the United States, creating an increasing demand for qualified and highly experienced elder law attorneys who understand the unique legal needs of this population.

Elder Needs Law, PLLC has offices in Aventura, Plantation, Boca Raton, and Spring Hill, and serves clients statewide. The firm offers proactive asset protection and strong legal advocacy when challenges arise.

About Elder Needs Law, PLLC

Elder Needs Law, PLLC is a Florida-based law firm dedicated to serving the legal needs of seniors, the disabled, and their families. The firm specializes in Medicaid planning, estate planning, asset protection, probate administration and other elder law matters. With offices statewide, the firm helps seniors and families navigate complex legal challenges.

Contact Information: Jason Neufeld, Board-Certified Elder Law Attorney, Elder Needs Law, PLLC - 2641 NE 207th Street, #100 Aventura, FL 33180 Phone: (305) 419-0491 Website: https://www.elderneedslaw.com/

