Danielle Vasinova Is Cowgirl Magazine’s Latest Cover Girl

Danielle Vasinova behind the scenes of the Cowgirl Magazine shoot.

Acclaimed actress and star of Taylor Sheridan’s 1923 is the cover girl for the latest installment of Cowgirl Magazine.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Danielle Vasinova, the Emmy Award-nominated Native American/Czech actress and recurring star in the Taylor Sheridan universe, is the latest actress to grace the cover of Cowgirl Magazine.

This marks another major milestone for Vasinova, who in recent years has appeared in The Bay and Taylor Sheridan’s hit television series 1923. She is also slated to appear in another of Sheridan’s shows later in 2025, The Madison, as the fierce Indigenous character Kestrel Harris. Vasinova strongly believes in breaking gender barriers and inspiring her female followers to be resilient and impassioned—and these beliefs come across both in her acting choices and her style.

Vasinova’s feature in Cowgirl Magazine includes an in-depth interview detailing her life, career, fashion inspirations, and rise to stardom—plus a full spread with photographs captured by legendary photographer Beau Simmons. The interview also touches on her upcoming fashion line, Vasinova, slated for release sometime in the fall of 2025.

For Danielle Vasinova, featuring as the cover star of Cowgirl Magazine represents somewhat of a full-circle moment. Raised on a farm in Territory 27 of Oklahoma City, Vasinova grew up fully immersed in the great outdoors, surrounded by farmlife, clear blue skies, and an abundance of horses. And it was her early childhood love for this life, and horses specifically, that brought her closer to the cowgirl nature that now inspires her fashion sense.

Vasinova’s cover shoot features several of the pieces that will be available in her Vasinova line. These pieces are inspired not just by her love of farm life and westerns but also by her obsession with classic vintage looks. Vasinova and her team have been hard at work scouring the globe’s flea markets, vintage stores, and swap meets in hopes of bringing classic looks back to life.

Designs that particularly have inspired Danielle Vasinova’s upcoming line include many timeless cowgirl looks from the 1960s and 1970s, chock-full of heavy fringes, distressed suedes, and aged leathers that pair exceptionally with soft silks and intricate lace trims. In a world that increasingly values strong female characters and role models, Vasinova is bringing the independent cowgirl back to the mainstream.

To watch Danielle Vasinova’s interview with Cowgirl Magazine, click here.

Those looking to stay up-to-date with Vasinova’s upcoming fashion line can sign up for email updates at https://vasinova.com/.

About Danielle Vasinova

Emmy Award-nominated actress Danielle Vasinova is well-known for her work in Taylor Sheridan's 1923, several action-adventure films, TV series roles, and as Belle in Belle's War. She will be starring in the Yellowstone spinoff, The Madison, set to premiere later this year. Vasinova is an avid equestrian and currently resides in Los Angeles.

