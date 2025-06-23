Latino Wall Street and CPAC Announce Historic Partnership to Launch CPAC Latino Summit in Miami

NY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latino Wall Street and the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) are proud to announce a groundbreaking new partnership with the launch of CPAC Latino, a powerful summit taking place on June 28–29, 2025, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida.

This historic summit unites two influential platforms—Latino Wall Street, a leading force in financial education and empowerment, and CPAC, the nation’s premier conservative political forum—to create a transformative space where Hispanic leaders rise at the crossroads of capital and conservative leadership. With a mission to drive financial sovereignty, promote political liberty, and elevate Hispanic power through entrepreneurship, wealth creation, and values-based leadership, CPAC Latino is set to redefine Hispanic engagement in both the political and financial arenas.

A Vision for the Future

Grounded in empowerment and legacy, CPAC Latino brings together Hispanic and international leaders who are at the forefront of economic and political influence in the Western Hemisphere. This partnership represents a new era where conservative principles and capitalist innovation converge to uplift communities, safeguard liberty, and secure a prosperous future for generations to come.

Attendees will hear from high-level political dignitaries, business icons, and trailblazing Hispanic entrepreneurs on the frontlines of defending faith, family, and freedom. Sessions will focus on the intersection of free markets and cultural preservation, highlighting how conservative values and economic independence can fuel real generational change.

Event Highlights Include:

Mainstage conversations with top conservative leaders and political voices

Panels on entrepreneurship, cryptocurrency, fintech, and Hispanic leadership

High-level networking with investors, policy influencers, and movement builders

Special VIP events including the Latino Gala and Titan Welcome Party

A focus on legacy, sovereignty, and empowerment in the face of global challenges

“This is more than a partnership—it’s a movement. Latino Wall Street is honored to join forces with CPAC to empower our community with the tools, capital, and conviction to lead both economically and politically,” said Tony Delgado, founder of Latino Wall Street.

“The conservative movement has always stood for freedom, opportunity, and self-reliance. With CPAC Latino, we are building bridges that will carry those principles to the heart of the Hispanic community,” said Matt Schlapp, Chairman of CPAC.

Join the Movement

Tickets, media credentials, and sponsorship opportunities are now available at www.CPACLatino.com and www.LatinoWallStreet.com/cpac.

