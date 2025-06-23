Miraki Jewels Unveils the Soleil Collection: Architectural Elegance Inspired by New York’s Flatiron Building

Each piece in the Soleil Collection is thoughtfully crafted using responsibly sourced gold and your choice of conflict-free Earth-Grown or Lab-Grown Diamonds.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miraki Jewels, the fine jewelry house rooted in conscious luxury and soulful design, proudly presents the Soleil Collection , a radiant new chapter inspired by one of Manhattan’s most iconic architectural marvels: the Flatiron Building.Where Structure Meets SoulThe Soleil Collection pays tribute to light itself how it shifts, shapes, and transforms everything it touches. Drawing on the bold geometry of the Flatiron and the poetry of golden hour in New York, each design captures a moment in motion. Just like the building it honors, Soleil is a study in harmony: strength and softness, clarity and warmth, history and reinvention.“The Soleil Collection doesn’t just take cues from the Flatiron it channels its energy,” says Maya Abdulaal, Director of Operations at Miraki Jewels. “It explores how light lives within form, and how jewelry, like architecture, can hold power and presence without ever saying a word.”Architectural Alchemy: Inspired by the FlatironFrom the building’s iconic triangular silhouette to its rippling vertical lines, Soleil turns structure into sculpture. Highlights include:-Ridges and Radiance: The Soleil Éclat Ring features finely ridged gold inspired by the Flatiron’s striated façade, punctuated by pavé-set diamonds that shimmer like sunlit windows.-Dynamic Form: Sculptural curves shift as the wearer moves, echoing the way light dances across the building’s sharp yet graceful edges.-Symbol of Resilience: Like the Flatiron, a bold symbol of permanence in a transforming city, each Soleil piece reflects Miraki’s commitment to ethical sourcing , thoughtful design, and timeless strength.Light as IdentityMore than a design language, light becomes a metaphor for self-expression.“With Soleil, we invite every wearer to honor their own light,” says Maya Abdulaal, Director of Operations at Miraki Jewels. “Because jewelry isn’t just about adornment it’s about identity, legacy, and choosing beauty with intention.”Every purchase supports Miraki’s philanthropic pillars: children’s education, shelter support, tree planting initiatives, and elder care. Each piece carries purpose, reflecting our belief that luxury should leave a legacy.Each piece in the Soleil Collection is thoughtfully crafted using responsibly sourced gold and your choice of conflict-free Earth-Grown or Lab-Grown Diamonds . From the precise placement of each stone to the way the metal moves against the skin, every detail is designed with intention and care. Handcrafted by our master artisans, the Soleil Collection is now available exclusively at www.mirakijewels.com/en Whether you’re honoring a milestone, wearing your story, or embracing your brilliance the Soleil Collection is your invitation to stand in your light.About Miraki JewelsMiraki Jewels is a fine jewelry house reimagining luxury through the lens of purpose. With a focus on ethical craftsmanship, recycled gold, and customizable design, Miraki offers jewelry that honors heritage while illuminating the future. Every piece is created with intention, echoing the belief that elegance is most powerful when it uplifts others.Elegance with Purpose. Always.

