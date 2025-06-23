FEMA Fire Management Assistance Grant Approved for Conner Fire

Oakland, Calif. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Region 9 Administrator authorized the use of federal funds to assist the State of Nevada in combating the Conner Fire burning in Douglas County.

On June 20, 2025, the State of Nevada submitted a request for a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) program declaration for the Conner Fire.

At the time of the request, the fire was threatening approximately 280 homes in and around the Washoe Tribal lands (Bodie Flats, Carter Springs, NV). The fire is also threatening electrical/telecom distribution lines and the tribal water well.

FMAGs provide federal funding for up to 75 percent of eligible firefighting costs. The Disaster Relief Fund provides allowances for FMAGs through FEMA to assist in fighting fires that threaten to become major incidents.

Eligible costs covered by FMAGs can include expenses for field camps, equipment use, materials, supplies and mobilization, and demobilization activities attributed to fighting the fire. For more information on FMAGs, visit fema.gov/assistance/public/fire-management-assistance.