Air Quality Alert: Unhealthy Ozone Levels Expected Statewide Tomorrow

Published on Monday, June 23, 2025

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) forecasts that air quality will reach UNHEALTHY levels due to elevated ground-level ozone on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, during the afternoon and continuing into the late evening. Fine particles readings from wildfire smoke and local buildup are expected to reach MODERATE statewide.

Key Details:

The highest ozone levels are expected in southern portions of Rhode Island.

Peak levels begin late afternoon, continuing into the evening and even after sunset.

Health Impacts:

Unhealthy ozone levels may cause:

Throat irritation, coughing, and chest pain

Shortness of breath and increased risk of respiratory infections

Worsening of asthma and other lung conditions particularly for children, the elderly, and others with pre-existing respiratory issues.

Recommended Actions:

Reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

Take frequent breaks and choose less strenuous activities.

Monitor for symptoms like coughing or shortness of breath.

People with asthma or lung conditions should follow their action plans and carry quick-relief medications.

Schedule outdoor activities in the morning when ozone levels are lowest and typically GOOD on the Air Quality index.

Air quality can change throughout the day. To stay informed, download the AirNOW app or visit www.airnow.gov for real-time updates and forecasts.

Additional information is also available on DEM’s air quality forecast page at www.dem.ri.gov/airquality.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter/X (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates. Sign up here to receive the latest press releases, news, and events from DEM's Public Affairs Office to your inbox.