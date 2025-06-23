This recall involves removing certain devices from where they are used or sold. The FDA has identified this recall as the most serious type. This device may cause serious injury or death if you continue to use it. 

Affected Product

  • Product Name: AutoPulse NXT Platform 
  • Model: Model 200  
  • Catalog Number: 8700-001070-1  
  • Software Version: Version 2.0.1


Full List of Affected Devices

UDI

Serial Number 

(01) 00849111003384 

1179 

(01) 00849111003384 

1168 

(01) 00849111003384 

1178 

(01) 00849111003384 

1184 

(01) 00849111003384 

1188 

(01) 00849111003384 

1197 

(01) 00849111003384 

1109 

(01) 00849111003384 

1110 

(01) 00849111003384 

1126 

(01) 00849111003384 

1166 

(01) 00849111003384 

1169 

(01) 00849111003384 

1152 

(01) 00849111003384 

1199 

(01) 00849111003384 

1202 

(01) 00849111003384 

1111 

(01) 00849111003384 

1185 

(01) 00849111003384 

1198 

(01) 00849111003384 

1203 

(01) 00849111003384 

1206 

(01) 00849111003384 

1208 

(01) 00849111003384 

1211 

(01) 00849111003384 

1212 

(01) 00849111003384 

1172 

(01) 00849111003384 

1182 

(01) 00849111003384 

1130 

(01) 00849111003384 

1128 

(01) 00849111003384 

1129 

(01) 00849111003384 

1189 

(01) 00849111003384 

1183 

(01) 00849111003384 

1131 

(01) 00849111003384 

1134 

(01) 00849111003384 

1191 

(01) 00849111003384 

1186 

(01) 00849111003384 

1192 

(01) 00849111003384 

1170 

(01) 00849111003384 

1173 

(01) 00849111003384 

1175 

(01) 00849111003384 

1180 

(01) 00849111003384 

1174 

(01) 00849111003384 

1176 

(01) 00849111003384 

1187 

(01) 00849111003384 

1177 

(01) 00849111003384 

1116 

(01) 00849111003384 

1165 

(01) 00849111003384 

1118 

(01) 00849111003384 

1119 

(01) 00849111003384 

1193 

(01) 00849111003384 

1138 

(01) 00849111003384 

1139 

(01) 00849111003384 

1145 

(01) 00849111003384 

1146 

(01) 00849111003384 

1147 

(01) 00849111003384 

1148 

(01) 00849111003384 

1149 

(01) 00849111003384 

1150 

(01) 00849111003384 

1153 

(01) 00849111003384 

1155 

(01) 00849111003384 

1159 

(01) 00849111003384 

1161 

(01) 00849111003384 

1162 

(01) 00849111003384 

1163 

(01) 00849111003384 

1164 

(01) 00849111003384 

1181 

(01) 00849111003384 

1141 

(01) 00849111003384 

1108 

(01) 00849111003384 

1190 

(01) 00849111003384 

1195 

(01) 00849111003384 

1120 

(01) 00849111003384 

1121 

(01) 00849111003384 

1122 

(01) 00849111003384 

1123 

(01) 00849111003384 

1107 

(01) 00849111003384 

1112 

(01) 00849111003384 

1113 

(01) 00849111003384 

1114 

(01) 00849111003384 

1115 

(01) 00849111003384 

1137 

(01) 00849111003384 

1140 

(01) 00849111003384 

1196 
 

What to Do

On March 4, 2025, ZOLL Circulation, Inc. sent all affected customers an Urgent Medical Device Recall Notice recommending the following actions:  

  • Immediately discontinue use of any affected AutoPulse NXT device. 
  • Return affected devices to ZOLL as soon as they receive their loaner platform. 
  • ZOLL will remove and replace the out-of-spec center pulley assembly, then perform final functional tests on the repaired platform per the approved standard repair procedure.  

Reason for Recall

ZOLL Circulation, Inc. is recalling the AutoPulse NXT Resuscitation System due to a failure code (FC1060), which indicates an error in the correct determination of compression depth.  As a result, compressions may stop or compressions may not be deep enough, delaying life-saving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

The use of affected product may cause serious adverse health consequences, including reduced blood flow to vital organs, brain injury from lack of oxygen (anoxic brain injury), and death.  

 At this time, there have been no reported injuries or deaths related to this issue.

Device Use

The AutoPulse Resuscitation System Model 200 is an automated, portable, battery-powered device designed to assist with manual CPR. It is intended for use on adult patients experiencing clinical death, defined as the absence of spontaneous breathing and pulse. The device should be used only when chest compressions are likely to benefit the patient.

Contact Information

Customers in the U.S. with questions about this recall should contact ZOLL Circulation, Inc. at 408-541-2140. 

