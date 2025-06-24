If I Awaken In Los Angeles – A One-Night-Only Multimedia Celebration Of The City's Soul- Comes To The Ford On August 1

If I Awaken In Los Angeles - Live At The Ford On August 1, 2025

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A vibrant and soul-stirring tribute to the City of Angels is coming to life for one night only this summer. If I Awaken In Los Angeles , a groundbreaking multimedia production, from Get Lit - the LA based non-profit committed to inspiring student engagement, literacy, and young voices around the globe using the power of Spoken Word- in partnership with the LA Phil. Sponsored by Sankofa.org, The Poetry Foundation, and Flood Magazine, the show will take center stage at The Ford on Friday, August 1, offering Angelenos a transformative artistic journey through the heart and history of their city.Blending spoken word, live music, dance, and immersive video, If I Awaken In Los Angeles transports audiences across time and geography, honoring the city’s Indigenous roots and evolving through its complex, beautiful mosaic of cultures and communities. From the soulful rhythms of South Central, to the echoes of resistance in Boyle Heights, to the serene whispers of The Canyons, the production paints a vivid portrait of life across neighborhoods including Chinatown, Koreatown, and more. Each vignette serves as both a celebration and a reckoning, illustrating the layered identities and enduring spirit that define L.A. Honoring iconic artist Betye Saar, If I Awaken In Los Angeles is more than a performance—it's a love letter to the city of Angels.Directed by award-winning producer and actress Gina Belafonte, the show is infused with her powerful vision for art as a vehicle for civic engagement and social connection. Musical direction overseen by Grammy Award-winning musical director Derrick Hodge with a live performance from the Color of Noize Orchestra and music from River of the Indigenous hip-hop duo T H R O N E.Featuring an Electrifying Line-Up of Guest Artists including:• Dante Basco (Hook, Avatar: The Last Airbender)• Spoken word legend, Sekou Andrews• Former Los Angeles Poet Laureate, Luis Rodriguez• LA Youth Poet Laureate, Samantha Rios• Rapper and activist, Jason Chu• Poets/Singers: Monique Mitchell, PJ Bucknor, Jasmine Minchez, Lev Allan Blitz & Olivia Martinez, and more…Also in attendance will be Get Lit Founder and Producer of the show, Diane Luby Lane, Director Gina Belafonte, along with the acclaimed Get Lit Players.“Our goal was to craft an experience that makes people feel connected—not just to the city, but to each other,” said Diane Luby Lane, the creative force behind the production and Founder of Get Lit. “Los Angeles is often viewed through a fragmented lens. This show aims to unify those pieces into a shared narrative.”Whether you're a native Angeleno or a recent transplant, If I Awaken In Los Angeles promises a poignant and unforgettable evening that will leave you seeing the city—and your place within it—with new eyes.Tickets are on sale now at: https://www.theford.com/events/performances/4068/2025-08-01/if-i-awaken-in-los-angeles Capacity is limited and early purchase is strongly recommended.About Get Lit:Founded by Diane Luby Lane, Get Lit – Words Ignite inspires student engagement, literacy, and young voices around the globe using the power of Spoken Word, technology, and community.Get Lit’s award-winning performance troupe of youth poets have performed at the United Nations, Hollywood Bowl, Lincoln Center, and White House — to name a few! Over half of the Los Angeles Youth Poet Laureates have been Get Lit Poets. They have over 300 million views on social media, and their film SUMMERTIME opened the Sundance Film Festival in 2020.About The Ford:The Ford is one of the oldest performing arts venues in Los Angeles, with an outdoor 1,200-seat amphitheater and a rich history dating back to 1920. Situated in a 32-acre park and under the stewardship of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, The Ford presents an eclectic summer season of music, dance, film and family events that are reflective of the communities of Los Angeles.

