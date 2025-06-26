Upcoming San Diego Real Estate Investing and Business Expo Set to Offer Industry Insights, Networking Opportunities

A section of International Wealth Builders Association (IWBA) team. Photo: IWBA. A flyer with more details about the upcoming San Diego Real Estate Investing and Business Expo. Flyer: IWBA. Get the line-up of the San Diego Real Estate Investing and Business Expo speakers and event's additional details. Flyer: IWBA.

Join industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors for a power-packed day of powerful insights, networking, and opportunities in real estate and business.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For centuries, real estate has stood as one of the most resilient and transformative wealth-building vehicles.But how informed are you about real estate’s untapped potential and how to tap it? What if property could be transformed into financial independence, generational wealth, and lasting community impact?Today's ever-changing economy and housing accessibility crisis have transitioned real estate from only an investment to a lifeline. It delivers shelter, secures futures, and gives its investors the potential to create both personal success and broader societal change.A growing number of professionals and aspiring investors are turning to real estate as a pathway to long-term financial security, community development, and entrepreneurial independence.In response to this growing interest, a major regional event is set to bring together leading experts, educators, and business strategists for a full day of education and networking.This August, Marie Antonette Waite, entrepreneur, branding expert, and CEO of the International Wealth Builders Association (IWBA), invites you to the highly anticipated San Diego Real Estate Investing and Business Expo This is a complimentary, all-day free summit designed to empower participants through actionable education, strategic connections, and life-changing business frameworks.Founded in 2022, the IWBA connects investors, educators, and professionals globally by facilitating wealth creation through a powerful mix of education, networking, and referrals, equipping members to elevate their lifestyle and improve the quality of life within their communities.Event OverviewThe San Diego Real Estate and Business Expo will be held at Diamond Ridge, The Centre, Escondido, CA, on Saturday, August 9, 2025, from 9 AM to 5 PM. Admission to the event is free and open to investors, professionals, agents, and entrepreneurs.The 2025 San Diego Real Estate Investing and Business Expo will not only help participants understand the current market landscape but will also provide actionable tools to participate meaningfully in it.From how to structure your first deal, to protecting your legacy with trusts, to building a standout brand that draws in clients organically, this event is a one-stop shop for growth and clarity in today’s real estate space.What Participants Will LearnThe Expo provides a full-day curriculum, and participants will walk away with tools and insights built around four pillars of real estate:Business Strategies & Structure: Learn how to set up a real estate business for sustainable success, covering everything from entity structures to operations and long-term scaling.Personal and Corporate Branding & Marketing: Discover how to create a compelling personal and business brand that attracts the right clients and builds credibility in competitive markets.Business Communication & Professional Presence: Strengthen your influence through intentional public speaking, negotiation techniques, and client engagement practices.Real Estate Investing Education & Legacy Planning: Explore practical investment strategies including storage unit investments, land development, affordable housing models, and trust-based legacy planning.Featured Speaker Lineup & Session HighlightsMarie Antonette Waite – Branding & Marketing ExpertThe CEO and visionary behind IWBA, Marie is renowned for transforming professionals into high-impact brands. She believes that “Your strong brand will make your clients chase you.”Behind being the event’s convener, her session will cover positioning tactics for brand building and brand architecture, including how to build an impactful personal brand and then leverage it to attract the right opportunities.Steve Matley – Real Estate Investment and Business StrategistWith 25+ years in real estate, construction, and land planning, Steve leads as IWBA’s Training Division Head, and is the president of Coast 2 Coast Equities. He will guide the trainees on setting up robust business foundations, avoiding pitfalls, and sustaining growth through strategic planning, structural alignment, and organizational mastery.Glenn Morshower – Performance & Mindset CoachGlobally esteemed actor and speaker, Glenn blends Hollywood storytelling with professional mindset principles. Expect a dynamic session equipping you to heighten real estate performance and succeed through expectation-setting, mindset mastery, and effective client communication.Heather Medina – Lot Development VisionaryHeather will demonstrate how to unlock ROI through intelligent lot acquisition and strategic development. She will outline her process for maximizing land potential responsibly to achieve high profits.Bill Rabello – Storage Investment GuruFocusing on one of today’s most resilient asset classes, Bill will share strategies for leveraging self-storage for stable cash flow. He’ll also address key strategies and market insights on identifying, acquiring, and scaling profitable self-storage properties, highlighting their exceptional performance through economic cycles.Eric Campbell – Legacy & Trust AdvocateSharing from his rich spring of expertise in real estate planning and asset protection, Eric will empower participants with information on how to structure trusts that preserve wealth and secure your real estate legacy for future generations.Dr. Canaan Williams – Affordable Housing & Impact DeveloperAs a social-impact pioneer, Canaan directs attention to housing equity and the place of social change in real estate investment and development. His presentation will reveal how participants can tap into affordable housing projects to change communities and align profitability with deep community contribution.Rick Morgin – Franchise Investment StrategistRick dives into franchising-as-investment frameworks, showcasing systems that offer proven scalability, structure, and returns. Expect insights about asset diversification, equity growth, and scalable income through royalties, franchise fees, and strong exit multiples.Mike Litton – Panel Moderator & Industry ConnectorA renowned podcast host and Real Estate Broker Associate, and the Moderator of Real Men of Real Estate, Mike will drive a robust panel discussion during the event, unlocking personal experiences, case studies, and market insights from top practitioners.Networking That WorksBeyond the intense learning, this Expo is a high-caliber social and professional forum. Participants will interact and connect with hundreds of investors, agents, lenders, marketers, developers, franchise experts, and business owners, creating fertile ground for partnerships and joint ventures.Participants will also have the exclusive opportunity to sign up for the VIP Lunch Networking Session. This unique experience is designed to be a platform for participants to hold deeper conversations with industry leaders, speakers, and fellow high-level professionals.This premium access offers invaluable face time, potential collaborations, and mentorship moments aimed at sparking lasting business relationships and accelerating one’s real estate journey.Physical vendor booths and diverse sponsorships, including speaking slots, promotional reach, and live-recognition, will spotlight companies in front of potential partners and an audience eager for solutions.Sponsorship & Vendor DetailsBusinesses aiming to engage a driven, opportunity-focused audience can choose from several customizable sponsorship packages offering:• 10–40 min speaking opportunities• Vendor tables and swag-bag placements• Full video recording of presentations• Social media, website, and newsletter promotions• Logo inclusion, on-site announcements, and post-event recognition• Print ad packages in Real Men of Real Estate MagazineHere’s a more compelling and structured version:If you want to gain visibility, connect with a targeted audience, and position your brand at the center of one of the region’s leading real estate events, apply today to become a Sponsor or Vendor IWBA Membership: Join the MovementIWBA also encourages participants to visit its website and learn more about IWBA membership, an opportunity to join mastermind groups, referral networks, educational resources, and an exclusive real estate project.Members gain consistent access to monthly briefings, local leadership, and community-driven wealth-building initiatives. Eager to become a member? Email the team at membership@iwba-us.com.Limited Slots, Register NowMore than a conference, this is set to be a launchpad for transformation for real estate enthusiasts. So, for anyone seeking financial independence, a thriving real estate career, or a path to purpose, this Expo is positioned to deliver clarity, confidence, and connectivity, all without cost.Time is of the essence.To guarantee participation, secure your free seat today About International Wealth Builders Association (IWBA)An alliance of real estate investors, business owners, and professionals, IWBA empowers individuals through events, education, referrals, and leadership development. Fueled by a mission to elevate its members and their communities, IWBA fosters wealth through connection, knowledge, and action.For inquiries about this event, information, or to learn more about the IWBA, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.