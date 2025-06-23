Governor Stein Announces More Than $52 Million of Investment in Rural Communities

Raleigh, N.C.

Governor Josh Stein today announced that the Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) has approved nine grant requests for local governments totaling $2,941,000. The grants include commitments creating a total of 137 jobs. The public investment in these projects will attract more than $52 million in additional private and public investment.

“North Carolina’s rural communities are excellent places to live, work, and do business,” said Governor Josh Stein. “The latest rural infrastructure grants support these communities even more by helping to create jobs, expand access to health care, and strengthen downtowns.”

The RIA is supported by the rural economic development team at the North Carolina Department of Commerce. RIA members review and approve funding requests from local communities. Funding comes from a variety of specialized grant and loan programs offered and managed by the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division, which is led by Assistant Secretary for Rural Development Reginald Speight. Grants support a variety of activities, including infrastructure development, building renovation, expansion and demolition, and site improvements.

“We are excited by the opportunities to partner with our state’s rural communities through these infrastructure grant projects,” said Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “These investments will help rural North Carolina grow jobs, expand opportunity, and improve people’s quality of life.”

The RIA approved five grant requests under the state’s Building Reuse Program in three categories:

Vacant Building Category

Rockingham County: A $500,000 grant will support the reuse of a 216,086-square-foot building in Reidsville. The facility is set to be occupied by Joyalways Corporation, a manufacturer of wet wipes including baby wipes and non-alcoholic variants. The company plans to create 44 jobs while investing $10,757,500 in this project.

Transylvania County: A $75,000 grant will support the reuse of a 4,100-square-foot building in Brevard. This facility will be occupied by Nature Trails NC, LLC, an outdoor recreation business that fabricates structures used in outdoor trails such as benches, kiosks, and bike ramps. With this project, the company is expected to create 16 jobs while investing $80,745.

Existing Business Building Category

Hertford County: A $280,000 grant will support the expansion of a building in Cofield that is occupied by Structural Coating Hertford, LLC. The company, which provides technologically advanced processes for blast cleaning and coating steel plates, plans to add 5,026 square feet to the existing facility. The project is expected to create 35 jobs with a private investment of $1,674,659.

Rural Health Building Category

City of Rocky Mount (Edgecombe County): A $375,000 grant will support the reuse of a 13,330-square-foot former Memorial Hospital building as a facility for the Opportunities Industrialization Center (OIC) of Rocky Mount. Through its Family Medical Center, OIC provides a variety of affordable health services and is the medical home to approximately 14,000 patients. The center plans to create 30 jobs and invest $13,426,500 in this project.

Town of Pembroke (Robeson County): A $150,000 grant will support the construction of a 29,000-square-foot building, where Robeson Health Care Corporation plans to expand their existing operations. The health care provider plans to serve 1,000 additional patients yearly at this new facility, which will include a new eye care center and additional exam rooms to create a functional, patient-friendly environment. With this project, the organization expects to create 12 jobs while investing $11,442,615.

The Building Reuse Program provides grants to local governments to renovate vacant buildings, renovate and/or expand buildings occupied by existing North Carolina companies, and renovate, expand, or construct health care facilities that will lead to the creation of new jobs in Tier 1 and Tier 2 counties, as well as rural census tracts of Tier 3 counties.

The RIA approved four grant requests under the state’s Rural Downtown Economic Development program in two categories:

Public Buildings Category

Town of Williamston (Martin County): A $200,000 grant will support the Town’s Old Police Department Reuse Project, which is intended to rehabilitate and repurpose property that is connected to Town Hall. The 3,304-square-foot building will undergo renovations to create a public space for meetings and become a hub for community events. Renovations include ADA compliance and updates to the space, including updating an existing kitchen. The project is expected to leverage an investment of $11,364.

Town of Stoneville (Rockingham County): A $200,000 grant will support the town’s Fidelity Building Revitalization/Reuse Project, which aims to rehabilitate a vacant building for a fully operational financial institution. Improvements include HVAC, electrical, roofing, plumbing, ADA upgrades, and interior/exterior renovations, while also restoring the original brickwork and repairing damaged masonry. This project is expected to leverage an investment of $12,500.

Public Infrastructure Category

Town of Pembroke (Robeson County): A $311,000 grant will help the town transform a vacant property into a vibrant public space at the intersection of W. 3rd and Vance Streets. The project includes site preparation, a brick paver walkway, electrical upgrades, and tree grates and is a direct result of the town’s participation in the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Rural Community Capacity program. The town will leverage an investment of $15,550 with this project.

Town of Boone (Watauga County): An $850,000 grant will assist the town in prioritizing pedestrian safety by converting the westbound lane of Howard Street from Appalachian Street to Burrell Street into a pedestrian and bicycle-only corridor. Phase Two of the project includes water, sewer, and stormwater improvements, as well as burying utilities. The project is expected to leverage an investment of $15,111,703.

The Rural Downtown Economic Development Grants program provides grants to local governments to support downtown revitalization and economic development initiatives. These grants are intended to help local governments grow and leverage downtown districts as assets for economic growth, economic development, and prosperity by providing public improvements to help retain businesses and leverage main street assets for community-wide use.

In addition to reviewing and approving funding requests, the N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority formulates policies and priorities for grant and loan programs administered by the Commerce Department’s Rural Economic Development team. Its 17 voting members are appointed by the Governor, Speaker of the House, and Senate President Pro Tem. The North Carolina Secretary of Commerce serves as a member of the authority, ex officio.

