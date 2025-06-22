AZERBAIJAN, June 22 - Aghdara district is a strategically important district located in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. The district, with a history dating back to ancient times, is part of Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage.

Aghdara district is located in an area that is mainly mountainous, while the eastern part consists of plains and is rich in minerals. Forests occupy 44 percent of the district's territory. The main rivers are the Tartarchay and Khachinchay. The Sarsang water junction was created on the Tartarchay river in 1976.

In addition to its fascinating nature, Aghdara is one of Azerbaijan’s regions that is rich in historical and architectural monuments. Examples of historical and cultural monuments include the Ganjasar Alban monastery complex in the village of Vangli, the Saint Yagub monastery (Great Arran monastery) in the village of Kolatag, the Khatiravang monastery in the village of Gozlu, the Urachavang monastery in the village of Talish, the Saint Yelisey monastery complex in the village of Sugovushan, the 15th-century fortress in the villages of Hatem Melik, Vangli, Chardagli and Umudlu.

A number of settlements, social infrastructure, as well as historical and architectural monuments were destroyed and appropriated in Aghdara district, which was occupied by Armenian armed forces on July 7, 1993.

On September 20, 2023, as a result of the local anti-terrorist operation carried out by the Azerbaijani Army in Karabakh, the city of Aghdara was freed of illegal armed formations. President Ilham Aliyev raised the National Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Aghdara on October 15. Today, September 20, is celebrated as Aghdara City Day in accordance with Decree No. 4013 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On Amendments to Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated July 31, 2023 “On the Establishment of City Days in the Liberated Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan”.

As part of the Great Return program, the return of former internally displaced persons to Aghdara district began on March 16, 2023, and this process continues at an increasing pace.

To date, the head of state has inaugurated the highway from the Sarsang reservoir to the Umudlu village of Aghdara and a mosque in the Sugovushan village of Aghdara district. President Ilham Aliyev has also attended a ceremony to commission a residential complex under construction in Sugovushan village of Aghdara district and presented the keys to the village residents who moved into their new apartments.

The territory of Aghdara district, which was abolished as an administrative territorial unit in 1992 and divided between Kalbajar, Tartar and Aghdam districts, was reorganized in accordance with the “Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the Establishment of Aghdara district of the Republic of Azerbaijan” signed by President Ilham Aliyev, with the village of Sugovushan returned to the district and the city of Aghdara becoming its center.