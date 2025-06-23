Multi-access Edge Computing Market Size to Reach USD 102 Billion by 2032, Says Allied Market Research

AMR Logo

5G network rollout drives the growth of the global multi-access edge computing market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global market generated $2.8 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $102 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 43.6% from 2023 to 2032. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.The report analyzes these key players in the global multi-access edge computing market . These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.By component, the software segment held the major share in 2022, garnering nearly half of the global multi-access edge computing market revenue, owing to the effective use of edge computing resources, improves application performance, and helps in providing end users with high-bandwidth, low-latency services propels the market growth significantly. The services segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 46.0% during the forecast period, owing to improve operational efficiency, develop all new applications, and provide end consumers with quicker, more customized services in a variety of industries, such as manufacturing, transportation, telecommunications, and healthcare.Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06954 By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2022, holding more than one-third of the global multi-access edge computing market revenue in 2022, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2032, owing to the growing need for applications requiring extremely low latency and real-time data processing is crucial for sectors like autonomous vehicles, smart cities, and augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR) aiding the growth of the multi-access edge computing market. The Asia-Pacific region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 48.0% during the forecast period, owing to the growing use of 5G technology as well as the rapid growth of IoT devices and applications which is expected to fuel the market growth in Asia-Pacific.By end user, the IT and telecom segment accounted for more than one-fifth of the global multi-access edge computing market share in 2022, and is expected to rule the boost by 2032, owing to offer an economical and effective means of establishing connections and developing engagement with a wide-ranging audience. The automotive segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 48.6% throughout the forecast period, owing to the growing deployment of autonomous driving technology and the integration of cutting-edge technologies like machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) are significant advancements.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06954 The key players profiled in the multi-access edge computing industry are as Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP., Juniper Networks, Inc. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Intel Corporation, Advantech Co., Ltd., ADLINK Technology Inc., IBM, Vapor IO., Nokia, and SAGUNA. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the multi-access edge computing industry.Buy this Complete Report at:Similar Report:About us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.