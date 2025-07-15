GMC Instruments Americas expands with new headquarters – strengthening the Dranetz legacy

The Edison, New Jersey, location becomes the central hub for sales, distribution, and service across North and South America.

Centralizing our sales and distribution operations in our facility in Edison enables us to provide localized expertise, faster response times and enhanced customer service across multiple industries.” — Lutz Boettger, Managing Director

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GMC Instruments, a global leader in electrical measurement and testing technology, based in Nuremberg, Germany, has announced the establishment of its new sales, distribution and service headquarters for the Americas under the name GMC Instruments Americas This new entity will be based in Edison, NJ, home of Dranetz , a GMC Instruments brand recognized for power quality and energy management solutions. With this strategic move, the facilities in Edison will serve as the central hub for all GMC Instruments brands, solutions and services across North and South America.As part of this strategic realignment, GMC Instruments Americas has appointed Lutz Boettger as Managing Director to lead the expansion in the Americas. With over 30 years of international leadership experience in industrial and technology companies, including senior roles at AMETEK and ABB, he brings deep expertise in marketing, sales, and product management. Most recently, he served as Division Vice President at AMETEK, where he led global commercial operations for a $125 million business unit specializing in vision and instrumentation systems.By combining sales, service (calibration and repair) and distribution operations under one roof, GMC Instruments Americas expands its market reach and enhances its service capabilities. The new headquarters in Edison, NJ, serves as the central hub for GMC Instruments’ key brands, including Dranetz, Camille Bauer, Gossen Metrawatt, Gossen (Photometry and Light Measurement), Rigel Medical, Prosys, and Seaward.This integration allows GMC Instruments Americas to act as a one-stop shop for high-quality electrical measurement, testing, and energy management solutions for various industries including manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, aerospace, mission-critical operations, and electrical engineering.“Centralizing our sales and distribution operations in our facility in Edison enables us to provide localized expertise, faster response times, and enhanced customer service across multiple industries,” said Lutz Boettger, Managing Director for GMC Instruments Americas. “This move reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality solutions with the efficiency and reliability that our customers expect,” added Ross Ignall, Director of Business Development for GMC Instruments Americas.As part of this strategic move, GMC Instruments’ brand for calibration and repair services, Calibrationhouse , which has been serving the US market for several years, has now established a dedicated facility at the Edison location, providing its services for electrical and electronic test equipment to the American market."Integrating Calibrationhouse into our Edison headquarters allows us to offer a comprehensive solution for calibration, testing, and repair services," said Ignall. "This underscores our commitment to quality and customer proximity, ensuring reliable service and seamless support for our valued customers. Calibrationhouse offers its services for both GMC Instruments and third-party devices, including non-electrical measuring devices across the dimensional, temperature, pressure, flow & humidity calibration disciplines."About GMC Instruments AmericasGMC Instruments Americas Ltd. serves as the regional hub for sales, distribution and service across North and South America. As part of the global GMC Instruments GmbH, headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany, the company provides industry-leading solutions in electrical testing and measurement, energy monitoring, and photometry for a broad range of industries.About the GMC Instruments Americas brandsDranetz is a pioneer in power quality and energy monitoring since 1962, known for its HDPQ family of power quality analyzers and the DranXperT, a compact precision monitoring tool.Camille Bauer specializes in precision measurement technologies for industrial and electrical applications.Prosys develops and manufactures current probes, clamp meters, and handheld instruments for current and voltage measurement.Gossen Metrawatt provides advanced electrical testing and measurement technologies to enhance safety and efficiency.Gossen is a specialist in photometry and light metering for industrial and photographic applications, and develops high-precision instruments for photography, lighting technology, and non-destructive material testing.Seaward has been a leader in electrical safety testing since 1982, offering solutions for solar PV testing, medical equipment testing, and high-voltage applications.Rigel Medical is a trusted provider of biomedical test solutions, including the Rigel SafeTest 60+ electrical safety analyzer, compliant with IEC 60601, IEC 62353, and NFPA-99 standards.Calibrationhouse offers BSI ISO 9001-certified services of electrical, dimensional, temperature, pressure, flow and humidity test equipment, ensuring compliance with industry standards.

