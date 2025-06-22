The Leader’s Floor Lookout: Week of June 23, 2025

Over the last few weeks, the American people have witnessed violent, destructive riots in Los Angeles protesting the rightful deportations of dangerous illegal immigrants, while Leftist politicians and liberal media call what the nation has seen “peaceful protests.”

The so-called “peaceful protesters” set cars on fire, vandalized businesses, and assaulted law enforcement who were trying to keep the city safe, throwing Molotov cocktails and shooting commercial grade fireworks at officers.

Under President Trump, ICE is doing what they are supposed to do: enforcing federal immigration law. This is what President Trump and House Republicans campaigned on – and what the American people voted for. How does the radical Left respond? With life-threatening temper-tantrums.

This is unacceptable, disgusting behavior. What is happening in L.A. isn’t a protest – it’s a full-blown attack on law enforcement. Our police put themselves in danger every day to keep our communities safe, and do not deserve this kind of treatment from people they fight to protect.

House Republicans are bringing legislation to condemn these shocking L.A. riots and make clear that we will not tolerate violence against any law enforcement officials.

H. Res. 516, introduced by Rep. Young Kim, condemns the violent riots that have taken place in Los Angeles, California, in June of 2025, calls on local and state officials to work with the federal government to restore peace, and expresses gratitude to law enforcement officers and ICE agents for keeping our communities safe.

We cannot and will not tolerate violence and the violation of our federal immigration laws. Will Democrats stand with us against these violent riots, or continue to condone this destructive behavior because it aligns with their agenda?

Every day in the United States, around 37 people die due to a drunk driver – that’s one person every 39 minutes. Drunk driving is a dangerous crime that not only puts the driver at risk, but everyone else on the road.

On June 13, 2009, Jeremy and Angel Seay, newlyweds from Alabama, were killed when an illegal alien crashed into their motorcycle while driving after having been drinking that night. In May of 2014, Arizona police officer Brandon Mendoza was killed on his way home after completing his shift when an illegal alien with a blood-alcohol level three times the legal limit crashed into him.

With the seriousness of the crime and the potential deadly consequences, you would think that if an illegal immigrant was caught driving under the influence, they would be deported and barred from reentering the country – unfortunately, however, that is not always the case. While aliens are charged and convicted with DUI and DUI-related crimes, our immigration law does not explicitly state that driving while intoxicated is grounds for inadmissibility or removability.

In 2022, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 175 illegal immigrants who had multiple DUI convictions during a two month national operation.

It’s common sense: Congress should uphold the rule of law and deport illegal immigrants who threaten the safety of our communities and pose a dangerous risk on the roads. American families deserve our protection, and it's our responsibility to deport and bar these migrants to keep our streets safe.

H.R. 875, the Jeremy and Angel Seay and Sergeant Brandon Mendoza Protect Our Communities from DUIs Act of 2025, introduced by Rep. Barry Moore, makes driving while intoxicated or impaired a deportable offense for illegal immigrants and grounds to bar them from entering the country.

House Republicans are standing up for the safety of our communities by fighting to deport illegal migrants who fail to uphold our laws. Will Democrats join us in defending our roads, or continue turning a blind eye to the needs of the American people?



Congress has a duty to responsibly fund the government and provide for important programs that aid and protect the American people – such as supporting our servicemembers, veterans, and national defense – while cutting waste and ensuring taxpayer dollars are spent wisely. House Republicans are bringing forward legislation to bolster our national security, support critical military construction, and deliver for our servicemembers and veterans.

The FY26 Military Construction and Veterans Affairs bill funds military construction, including continued investment in the Indo-Pacific to enhance our posture against China and infrastructure to support America’s advanced weapons systems, strengthening our national defense, as well as investing in military housing to improve the quality of life of military families. It also reinforces President Trump’s executive orders cutting DEI and gender-affirming care and protecting Hyde-like language at the V.A.

Additionally, the legislation supports our veterans by fully funding veterans’ health care, benefits, and VA programs; investing in President Trump’s efforts to combat veteran homelessness through the Bridging Rental Assistance for Veteran Empowerment program; and continuing to support research and mental health programs our veterans depend on. Furthermore, our bill preserves veterans’ second amendment rights by blocking the VA from sending veterans’ information to the FBI without due process.

Our veterans and servicemembers fought to defend the United States and preserve our freedom – it is vital our government ensures these heroes are taken care of in the manner they deserve. We must also continue to support military construction and innovation that upholds our national defense and keeps Americans safe.

Rep. John Carter’s legislation, H.R. 3944, the Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2026, provides FY26 appropriations for military construction, the VA, and related agencies that honor our commitment to veterans and servicemembers, fund critical military construction, and support a strong national security.

House Republicans will always fight for our servicemembers, veterans, and military families who have sacrificed for our country to ensure their well being and express our gratitude.