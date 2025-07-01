University Games Constructs Original Game Structure for New I SPY® Build & Seek Game

I SPY Build & Seek Game University Games University Games 40th Anniversary

New ISPY Build and Seek Game from University Games

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Players can build the I SPY Build & Seek configuration in a tall column, stretched landscape, and more. There are millions of combinations. Players can tilt and tip the structure while playing.” — Daniel Fox, Product Manager at University Games

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- University Games today announced the release of its new I SPYBuild & Seek Game, the latest expansion and innovation of its popular I SPY line of games, produced under license from Scholastic Entertainment. The new game is available online now at AreYouGame and in major retail stores later this summer.University Games’ exciting new game combines the classic seek-and-find fun of I SPY with a game board that is uniquely constructed and shared by players each time it’s played.I SPY Build & Seek ($17.99 for 2-4 players ages 5+) continues the tradition of players using their observation skills and memory abilities, but in this version, players first construct the game board. The traditional looking I SPY illustrated disks are double-sided print on thick cardboard with various slots so that the disks can slide together to form a geometric landscape. The construction of the game is different every time it’s played.Once the board is built, players take turns drawing a challenge card featuring an I SPY clue. Everyone then plays at once by frantically searching the structure of I SPY discs. During the search process, only the player who revealed the clue is allowed to turn or flip the entire structure once during the search process. This twist may provide a fresh look for some, but confuse others, as everyone looks for the answer.Daniel Fox, Product Manager at University Games, explained, “Players can build the I SPY Build & Seek configuration in a tall column, stretched landscape style, and more. There are literally millions of combinations that can be built. The fun really beings when players can tilt and tip the structure while playing too.”Originally created by Jean Marzollo and Walter Wick, the I SPY series has captivated children for over three decades with its engaging visual search-and-find play patterns. “Seeing I SPY brought to life in such creative and engaging ways is always a joy,” Anthony Kosiewska, Senior Director of New Business at Scholastic Entertainment, said.“I SPY Build & Seek takes the classic search and find concept and transforms it into an interactive, hands-on experience that kids and families will love,” Fox added.With this latest addition, University Games now offers nearly 20 different I SPY games and puzzles, including the very popular:• I SPY Flip & Find Game• I SPY Dig In Game• I SPY Eagle Eye Game• I SPY Spooky Mansion Game, and• I SPY Treasure Hunt, Mystery and Fantasy PuzzlesSince 2014 when University Games acquired Briarpatch, the company has added licensed and original preschool products. Beyond I SPY, look for more Briarpatch titles featuring licenses for Eric Carle, Pete the Cat and Richard Scarry, as well as First 100, and the multiple award-winning School Readiness game line and more. For additional educational and STEM products from University Games, see the full catalog of University Games’ The Learning Journey catalog of products.Licensing for the I SPY brand is managed by 9 Story Brands.About Scholastic Entertainment:Scholastic Entertainment brings high-quality content across multiple platforms to audiences of all ages. Among its award-winning productions are the animated series “Clifford the Big Red Dog” for Amazon Prime and PBS Kids, a live-action “Clifford the Big Red Dog” feature for Paramount, and Peabody and Daytime EmmyAward-winning “Stillwater,” an animated series for Apple TV+. Scholastic Entertainment continues to build celebrated brands worldwide by bringing both nostalgic Scholastic properties and exciting new voices to the screen. Some of its recent projects include “Eva the Owlet™,” an animated series for Apple TV+ based on the New York Times bestselling Scholastic book series OwlDiaries™, the hit live-action “Goosebumps” series with Disney+ and Hulu which premiered Season 2 in January 2025, and a live-action feature adaptation of “The Magic School Bus” in development with Elizabeth Banks and Marc Platt. Scholastic Entertainment is the media division of Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL).About 9 Story Brands:9 Story Brands is the dedicated brand management and consumer products division of 9 Story Media Group, a leading content creator, producer and distributor of kids and family- focused intellectual property and now part of the Scholastic portfolio. 9 Story Brands builds international entertainment brands for kids, with expertise across creative, brand marketing and licensing. 9 Story Brands manages merchandising rights for top children’s properties, including Clifford, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, The Magic School Bus, Karma’s World, Super Why, Colorforms, and Wild Kratts. www.9story.com About University Games:University Games is a leading game and puzzle publisher founded in 1985 by Bob Moog and Cris Lehman. The company also markets under the Briarpatch, The Learning Journey International, Forbidden Games, Front Porch Classics, Great Explorations and BePuzzled brands in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and throughout the world. For more information, visit www.universitygames.com and interact with us on social media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube.Sales and Marketing ContactCraig Hendrickson, craigh@ugames.com, 415-934-3711

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.