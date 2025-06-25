‘Your Health in Full Bloom’ Health Expo Brings Health Education to Families and Their Communities

The Health and Wellness Expo, featuring a live panel discussion, empowers understanding of whole-body wellness for lives unrestricted by health challenges.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Clinics Group is proud to announce its enhanced role and sponsorship at "Your Health in Full Bloom”, starting at 5:00 p.m. (EST) on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Times Square, 1536 N. Broadway, New York.

Hosted by Fibroid Fighters Foundation, this year's event expands its focus to empower individuals to achieve whole-body health, inspiring lives that are unrestricted by health challenges.

The USA Clinics Group’s mission is to provide expert, minimally invasive outpatient procedures, ensuring safe and effective treatment is accessible in the communities that need it most. They also offer comprehensive health education to help people better understand and choose the best treatment options for vein and peripheral artery disease, uterine fibroids, benign prostatic hyperplasia, hemorrhoids, knee osteoarthritis, and liver cancer. The group's broader goal is to empower individuals with the knowledge and resources needed to prevent, detect, and treat chronic health conditions, enabling more people to live healthier, more fulfilling lives.

The evening kicks off with a Health and Wellness Expo, followed by a Live Panel Discussion focusing on the critical role of health screenings and preventative care. Health experts, well known personalities including Cynthia Bailey (actress, The Real Housewives of Atlanta) Toya Johnson-Rushing (TV Personality), Cara Maria Sorbello (MTV’s The Challenge), will share personal stories, and answer audience questions.

The second part of the evening will feature a VIP reception recognizing advocacy, research and support for overall health awareness. A banquet dinner will complement the evening, with live music performances by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter LaTocha, (renowned as a member of Xscape); and singer-songwriter Tweet, (known for her No. 1 solo single, Oops (Oh My).

USA Clinics Group's mission is to empower individuals with the knowledge and resources needed to prevent, detect, and treat chronic health conditions. Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI) and varicose veins, one of the many chronic diseases addressed by USA Clinics Group, affect over 190 million people globally, yet awareness remains limited. In the United States alone, more than 30 million people suffer from these conditions, with the majority remaining undiagnosed and untreated. Events like "Your Health in Full Bloom" are crucial for bridging this awareness gap.

The evening will also celebrate the legacy of cherished founder, Dr. Flora Katsnelson, by presenting the Flora Award for Excellence. This award recognizes individuals or organizations who have demonstrated outstanding leadership in health equity, expanding access to care, and inspiring wellness. A visionary leader, Dr. Katsnelson dedicated her life to helping others and remains a beacon to USA Clinics Group’s commitment to uphold her mission of advocating for communities and ensuring access to the healthcare needed for healthy, fulfilling lives.

This event is a vibrant celebration of health, delivering crucial information and knowledge in an innovative format. In addition to USA Clinics Group, other major sponsors include Medtronic, Merit Medical, PriMedia, and many more. Attendees will leave feeling informed, inspired, and connected to a community dedicated to better health.

About USA Clinics Group

The USA Clinics Group has over 168 clinics nationwide and is certified by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC), the leader in ambulatory health care accreditation for demonstrating excellence in its same-day services. USA Vein Clinics is also accredited by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission, a national non-profit, recognizing organization for the highest quality in its diagnostic imaging.

