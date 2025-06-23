Operator Injured in ATV Crash in Dixville

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Eric Fluette

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

June 23, 2025

Dixville, NH – At approximately 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 21, 2025, Milon Marsden, Jr., 63, of North Hampton, NH, was operating an ATV as part of a group of two off-highway recreational vehicles (OHRVs) on the Dixville Peak Road in Dixville. While descending a downhill turn on this road, Marsden met oncoming traffic and yielded to the right side of the road. In doing so, he encountered loose gravel conditions and failed to navigate the turn, striking a large rock at the road’s edge.

Marsden sustained injuries in the crash, and a 911 call was immediately made from the scene. A response from Errol Fire Department, Errol Rescue, and NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers began. Ultimately, the Errol Rescue Ambulance was able to drive to the crash scene, and Marsden was subsequently transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

This crash is still under investigation, however inexperience and unreasonable speed for the existing conditions appear to be factors in the crash.

Conservation Officers would like to use this incident to remind OHRV operators to always operate in a reasonable and prudent manner for existing trail conditions and with regard for actual and potential hazards. In all cases, speed shall be controlled so that the operator is able to avoid colliding with any person, vehicle, or object.