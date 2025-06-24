Blockchain Gaming Market Report 2025 – Strategic Insights for Firms Seeking Expansion, Growth & Competitive Advantage

Blockchain Gaming Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Blockchain Gaming Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

What Is The Exponential Growth Expected In Blockchain Gaming?

The blockchain gaming market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $7.09 billion in 2024 to $11.28 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 59.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising demand for digital asset ownership, increasing use of smart contracts in gaming, growth of blockchain-based virtual worlds, rise of crypto-based in-game economies, expanding acceptance of tokenized gaming rewards.

How Fast Will The Blockchain Gaming Market Grow In The Coming Years?

The blockchain gaming market size is expected to see further aggressive growth in the next few years. It will grow to $71.99 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 58.9%. This unprecedented growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising integration of AI in blockchain gaming, increasing adoption of web3 gaming platforms, growing investment in metaverse gaming projects, the emergence of cross-chain compatibility solutions, and expanding use of decentralized identity in games.

The key players can look forward to numerous opportunities with trends like the advancement of play-to-earn 2.0 models, development of interoperable gaming assets, adoption of DAO-driven game governance, expansion of AR and VR in blockchain gaming, and growth of sustainable and eco-friendly blockchain networks.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=23327&type=smp

Does The Rise Of Cryptocurrencies Factor Into The Blockchain Gaming Landscape?

Indeed, the growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies is expected to propel the growth of the blockchain gaming market going forward. Cryptocurrencies are digital currencies secured by cryptography, enabling decentralized and secure transactions on blockchain networks. The acceptance of cryptocurrencies is growing due to increasing financial inclusion and decentralization, allowing users to transact globally without relying on traditional banks or intermediaries. Cryptocurrency is being increasingly used in blockchain gaming to facilitate secure in-game transactions, enable players to earn and trade digital assets, and create decentralized economies where players can monetize their gameplay.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blockchain-gaming-global-market-report

Who Holds The Reins In The Blockchain Gaming Market?

Major companies operating in the blockchain gaming market are International Business Machines Corporation IBM, Animoca Brands Corporation Limited, Improbable Worlds Limited, Appinventiv Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Mythical Inc., Immutable Pty Ltd, Dapper Labs Inc., LeewayHertz Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Illuvium Labs Ltd., Forte Labs Inc., Unicsoft LLC, Cubix Inc., Uplandme Inc., Sara Technologies Inc., Sky Mavis Pte. Ltd., Autonomous Worlds Ltd., Webllisto Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Maticz Technologies Private Limited, Enjin Pte. Ltd., Chromia.

What Innovative Strategies Are These Companies Employing?

Major companies operating in the blockchain gaming market are focusing on developing innovative solutions, such as blockchain-based games, to enhance player ownership, enable secure in-game asset trading, and create decentralized gaming ecosystems. Blockchain-based games refer to video games that utilize blockchain technology to enable decentralized ownership, secure transactions, and transparent gameplay mechanics.

How Is The Blockchain Gaming Market Segmented?

Here's a quick overview:

- By Game Type: Role Playing Games RPG, Multiplayer Games, Collectible Games

- By Platform: Ethereum, Polygon, Binance Smart Chain, Cardano, Flow, Solana, Electro-Optical System, Other Platforms

- By Technology: Web-Based, Android, iPhone Operating System iOS

The subsegments of the market are diverse and include:

- By Role-Playing Games RPGs: Action Role-Playing Game, Strategy Role-Playing Game, Open-World Role-Playing Game, Play-to-Earn Role-Playing Game

- By Multiplayer Games: Massively Multiplayer Online MMO Games, Battle Royale Games, Real-Time Strategy RTS Games, Sports And Racing Games, First-Person Shooter FPS Games

- By Collectible Games: Trading Card Games TCGs, Digital Asset Collectibles, Virtual Pets And Breeding Games, NFT-Based Fantasy Sports, Puzzle And Arcade Collectibles

How Is The Blockchain Gaming Market Shaping Up?

North America was the largest region in the blockchain gaming market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the blockchain gaming market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the blockchain gaming market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company.

Blockchain In Genomics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blockchain-in-genomics-global-market-report

Blockchain In Retail Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blockchain-in-retail-global-market-report

Blockchain Distributed Ledger Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blockchain-distributed-ledger-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.