28-Pack Pre-Roll Tin Introduced for High-Volume Cannabis Storage

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CALIFORNIA, June 18, 2025 — The Packaging Company has introduced a 28-pack pre-roll tin designed to support high-volume cannabis storage, addressing the operational demands of scaled distribution environments. Developed in alignment with regulatory frameworks, the new tin format accommodates up to 28 pre-rolls in a secure and consistent structure.The 28-pack pre-roll tin is structured for use in cannabis markets where regulatory compliance and storage efficiency are essential. As product volumes grow and supply chains expand, packaging must be capable of maintaining product stability and classification during transport, warehousing, and display. This format offers a uniform solution for batch management and space-efficient handling across multiple stages of distribution.Designed for Compliance and ConsistencyIn regions where cannabis regulation continues to evolve, packaging must serve both protective and informational roles. The 28-pack tin incorporates a sealed format that supports compliance with child-resistant standards and labeling requirements. Ample surface area allows for consistent application of compliance elements such as batch numbers, strain identification, mandated warnings, and third-party testing disclosures. This supports consistent labeling across jurisdictions with varying regulatory conditions.Structural and Material SpecificationsThe pre-roll tin is manufactured from recyclable materials selected for durability and regulatory compatibility. Sized to accommodate standard 109mm pre-roll cones, the tin fits into existing pre-roll filling systems without the need for significant equipment modifications. Key technical features include:• ASTM-certified child-resistant closure• Tamper-evident construction• Odor- and moisture-control elements• Rigid metal composition for transport resilienceThese characteristics ensure that product integrity is maintained through handling, distribution, and shelf placement, particularly in environments subject to frequent transit or extended storage durations.Inventory and Logistics CompatibilityThe standardized structure of the 28-pack pre-roll tin allows for streamlined integration into packaging, inventory, and distribution workflows. By consolidating multiple units into a single container, the format supports reduced handling during the packing and sorting stages. For businesses managing a range of SKUs across different regulatory zones, the consistent format minimizes the need for multiple packaging variations and simplifies compliance checks. The tin’s uniform dimensions also facilitate efficient stacking and space utilization in retail and storage settings.Adaptability to Multi-State OperationsPackaging requirements often vary across state and regional cannabis markets. The 28-pack pre-roll tin has been developed with this variability in mind. Its labeling surface supports multi-jurisdictional compliance without requiring custom formatting for each territory. In addition, its enclosed structure provides stable protection during inter-state distribution, ensuring that contents remain intact regardless of the distance or transport conditions involved.Operational Continuity and Use Case AlignmentIn operations focused on volume and efficiency, reducing variability in packaging formats can contribute to more predictable output and fewer regulatory disruptions. The 28-pack tin format aids in maintaining uniformity across both internal and external processes, including order fulfillment, retail preparation, and compliance documentation. Its structure also supports long-term storage scenarios where durability and environmental control are necessary to preserve pre-roll quality.About The Packaging CompanyThe Packaging Company provides packaging formats designed for regulated cannabis operations. Its offerings include pre-roll tins, 109mm pre-roll tubes , glass jars, and flexible pouches. The product line is structured to meet the compliance and operational requirements of licensed cannabis businesses involved in cultivation, processing, and retail. Packaging formats are developed with industry input and tailored to align with real-world applications across distribution networks.Contact DetailsOffice Address- 2310 East 4th Street, Long Beach, CA 90814 USAPhone No- 562-434-5583Email- info@thepkgco.comWebsite- https://www.thepkgco.com

