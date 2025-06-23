Europe Risk Management

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “ Europe Risk Management Market Growing at 19.2% CAGR | Reach USD 15.15 Billion by 2030 Globally.” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The Europe risk management market size was valued at $2,626.03 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $15,152.87 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2021 to 2030.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 189 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A15404 Driving Factors Europe Risk Management MarketRise in data and security concerns among enterprises, increase in stringent government regulatory compliances, and surge in adoption of risk management among financial institutions drive the growth of the Europe risk management market. On the other hand, high cost & complexity in installation of the software impede the growth to some extent. However, integration of advanced technologies in risk management software is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.Market Segmentation Europe Risk Management MarketThe Europe risk management industry is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, organization size, industry vertical, and country. In terms of component, it is segmented into software and services. In terms of deployment model, it is segmented into on-premise and cloud. As per organization size, it is bifurcated into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. By industry vertical, it is classified into BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, energy & utilities, manufacturing, government & defense, and others. By country, it is analyzed across the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe.Key Players Europe Risk Management MarketThis report gives an in-depth profile of some key market players in the Europe risk management market are Camms., Fusion Risk Management, Inc., IBM corporation, Lockpath, Inc., Logicmanager, Inc., Safetyculture, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Servicenow, and Sword GRC. This study includes market trends, market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A15404 The UK garnered the major share in 2020Based on country, the market across the UK dominated the market with the major share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the Europe risk management market. This is due to rise in investment in their emerging technologies in order to implement streamlined work processes so as to reduce risks and improve the corporate performance altogether. Simultaneously, the market across Spain is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 24.6% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in usage of risk management software in the BFSI, IT, healthcare, and government industries to improve security, businesses, and the overall customer experience.The software segment to dominate by 2030Based on component, the software segment dominated with the largest share in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the Europe risk management market. Increase in activities such as financial fraud, identity theft, data theft, cyber-attacks, and physical threats in industries drive the segment growth. The services segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 20.8% throughout the forecast period, due to rise in adoption of various services among the end-users.The on-premise segment to maintain the dominant shareBased on deployment model, the on-premise segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the Europe risk management market, owing to increase in cases of cyber-attacks. The cloud segment, however, is estimated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period. This is because there’s been a steep rise in the adoption of cloud-based risk management software among both the large-and mid-sized enterprises across Europe in the last few years.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (189 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/europe-risk-management-market/purchase-options COVID-19 ScenarioThe COVID-19 outbreak has impacted the growth of the Europe risk management market positively, as auditors of various industries have started to adopt risk management software to solve various compliances and other audit related issues in organizations.Also, the majority of companies across Europe have adopted BYOD culture, while some of them have also taken recourse to the work from home drift. This in turn, has posed a major threat, due to surge in cyber-attacks and data thefts in companies. Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. Asia pacific Big Data Analytics in Semiconductor and Electronics Market About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains.

