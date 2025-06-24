EBC Financial Group Honoured at World Finance Forex Awards 2025

Three years strong—EBC Financial Group wins Most Trusted FX Broker and Best Trading Platform at the 2025 World Finance Forex Awards.

Marking a third consecutive year of recognition, with EBC named ‘Most Trusted Broker’ for the second year and ‘Best Trading Platform’ again since 2023.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EBC Financial Group (EBC) has been awarded Most Trusted Broker and Best Trading Platform at the 2025 World Finance Forex Awards, reaffirming its leadership in delivering secure, innovative, and client-centric trading solutions across global markets.

This marks the third consecutive year EBC has been recognised by World Finance, following prior wins in categories such as Best CFD Broker, Best FX Trading Platform, and Best Trade Execution. The 2025 honours reflect the company’s consistent performance in an increasingly competitive and regulated financial environment.

“These awards are meaningful because they reflect what matters most to the clients the Group serve—trust and performance,” said David Barrett, CEO, EBC Financial Group (UK) Ltd. “In an environment defined by speed, scrutiny, and shifting expectations, EBC Financial Group takes pride in building a brokerage that clients can rely on. These honours speak to the collective efforts of the Groups’ firms and of the teams within them globally. Awards such as these reinforce our responsibility to keep raising the bar.”

Setting the Standard for Trust in Global Markets

The Most Trusted Broker award recognises firms that uphold the highest standards of integrity, investor protection, and long-term accountability. In a climate of increasing regulatory scrutiny and shifting investor expectations, this distinction affirms EBC’s commitment to operational transparency, strong governance, and ethical client engagement.

EBC serves a globally diverse client base via the Groups different entities, where regulatory clarity and trust are critical to sustainable growth—and where strong internal controls, client education, and a risk-aware culture underpin its global compliance approach.

Driving Trading Innovation Through Technology

The Best Trading Platform award reflects EBC’s continuous investment in trading infrastructure to deliver fast, stable, and flexible execution environments. Built to support both retail, professional and institutional traders, EBC’s platform architecture offers execution speeds as low as 20ms through dedicated servers in major financial hubs, smart order routing systems for optimal pricing and advanced plug-ins and analytics tools, tailored to diverse trading styles.

The platform's multi-asset support and seamless UX design empower users to execute complex strategies with confidence—even during volatile market conditions.

EBC continues to scale its operations across key financial markets, while enhancing platform capabilities, product diversification, and risk mitigation tools. The firm remains committed to delivering transparent, client-driven services—grounded in integrity and supported by innovation. With its growing international footprint, EBC seeks to further its role in shaping a more secure, efficient, and inclusive trading environment for investors worldwide.

“The EBC Financial Group (EBC) has demonstrated exceptional strength across key areas of the forex trading landscape, earning them the titles of Most Trusted Broker – 2025 and Best Trading Platform – 2025 in this year’s World Finance Forex Awards,” said Cyril Jones, Chief Projects Officer at World Finance.

“Their commitment to transparency, regulatory excellence, and consistently high standards of client service set them apart in an increasingly competitive market. The firm’s trading platform impressed our judging panel with its seamless user experience and advanced execution capabilities, making it a standout in the field. EBC continues to exemplify what it means to lead with trust and innovation.”

The World Finance Forex Awards are organised annually by World Finance, a leading financial publication produced by World News Media in the United Kingdom. Award winners are selected by a judging panel comprising senior financial and business journalists, supported by a dedicated research team and reader insights. The process ensures nominees are evaluated based on performance, transparency, and impact across global markets.

For more information about EBC Financial Group and its award-winning services, visit www.ebc.com.

###

About EBC Financial Group

Founded in London’s esteemed financial district, EBC Financial Group (EBC) is a global brand known for its expertise in financial brokerage and asset management. Through its regulated entities operating across major financial jurisdictions—including the UK, Australia, the Cayman Islands, Mauritius, and others—EBC enables retail, professional, and institutional investors to access a wide range of global markets and trading opportunities, including currencies, commodities, shares, and indices.

Recognised with multiple awards, EBC is committed to upholding ethical standards and these subsidiaries are licensed and regulated within their respective jurisdictions. EBC Financial Group (UK) Limited is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA); EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Limited is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA); EBC Financial Group (Australia) Pty Ltd, and EBC Asset Management Pty Ltd are regulated by Australia's Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC); EBC Financial (MU) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Commission Mauritius (FSC).

At the core of EBC are a team of industry veterans with over 40 years of experience in major financial institutions. Having navigated key economic cycles from the Plaza Accord and 2015 Swiss franc crisis to the market upheavals of the COVID-19 pandemic. We foster a culture where integrity, respect, and client asset security are paramount, ensuring that every investor relationship is handled with the utmost seriousness it deserves.

As the Official Foreign Exchange Partner of FC Barcelona, EBC provides specialised services across Asia, LATAM, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. Through its partnership with United to Beat Malaria, the company contributes to global health initiatives. EBC also supports the 'What Economists Really Do' public engagement series by Oxford University's Department of Economics, helping to demystify economics and its application to major societal challenges, fostering greater public understanding and dialogue.

https://www.ebc.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.