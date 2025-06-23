IBN Tech Joins TechUK to Bolster Cybersecurity and Cloud Access for UK SMBs

CloudIBN - Cybersecurity

IBN Tech joins TechUK to enhance cybersecurity and cloud solutions, empowering UK SMBs with secure, scalable digital transformation.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a move that strengthens its commitment to the UK’s growing small and medium business (SMB) tech ecosystem, IBN Technologies Limited has joined techUK, the leading voice of the UK technology sector. IBN’s membership marks a strategic step in expanding its role as a trusted provider of Managed Cloud and Cybersecurity Services tailored for the UK SMB market.With over 26 years of global delivery experience, IBN is best known for its affordable, enterprise-grade solutions designed specifically for resource-conscious SMBs. The company specializes in:1. 24x7 Managed Security Operations Centre (SOC)2. Cloud Infrastructure & Security Management3. Vulnerability Assessments (VAPT) 4. Multi-cloud Managed Services on Azure and AWS“SMBs are the backbone of the UK economy—but they often lack the in-house expertise to manage today’s security and compliance risks,” said Mr. Ajay Mehta, Founder & CEO of IBN Technologies. “Through our membership in techUK, we’re excited to advocate for SMB-focused cybersecurity and cloud innovation while delivering practical solutions that help small businesses stay secure, compliant, and competitive.”IBN’s TechUK membership enables it to:Participate in cybersecurity and SME-relevant policy through techUK’s working groupsAccess market intelligence to support public and private sector SMB clientsPromote digital resilience for SMBs through collaborative innovationPartner with peers, government bodies, and stakeholders to support secure digital adoptionServing 500+ clients globally, IBN’s team includes Microsoft and AWS-certified engineers, CEHs (Certified Ethical Hackers), and ISO auditors—bringing enterprise-level expertise to the heart of the SMB sector.🔗 For more information, visit: www.cloudibn.com

