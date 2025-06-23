Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev reviewed construction progress on Baku–Alat–Gazakh–State Border with Georgia highway section passing through Yevlakh city

AZERBAIJAN, June 23 - 23 June 2025, 11:25

On June 23, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev inspected the construction progress of the section of the Baku–Alat–Gazakh–State Border with Georgia highway passing through the city of Yevlakh.

Saleh Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, briefed the head of state on ongoing construction activities.

Construction of the underground pedestrian crossing and sidewalks on the highway section passing through Yevlakh, along with the approach roads providing two-way vehicle access, is nearing completion. The pedestrian crossing will have a total length of 48 meters, of which 37 meters will be enclosed. The approach roads, each 7 meters wide, will stretch a total of 3.2 kilometers.

The Baku–Alat–Gazakh–State Border with Georgia highway is part of an international transport corridor passing through Azerbaijan. The modernization of this highway strengthens Azerbaijan’s role in international transport, as the country is situated at the crossroads of the East-West and North-South transport corridors.

