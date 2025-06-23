IBN Technologies Ltd Earns Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security Badge

CloudIBN - Cybersecurity Services

IBN Technologies Ltd is now a Microsoft Solutions Partner for recognizing its excellence in delivering trusted cybersecurity solutions.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IBN Technologies Ltd, a leading mid-sized provider of Managed Cloud and Cybersecurity Services , proudly announces that it has achieved the Microsoft Solutions Partner designation for Security—a strategic recognition that reflects its growing specialization in delivering secure, compliant, and resilient digital environments.This new milestone builds on IBN’s already strong position in the Microsoft partner landscape, where the company also holds the following accreditations:✅ Solutions Partner for Infrastructure (Azure)✅ Solutions Partner for Digital & App Innovation (Azure)✅ Solutions Partner for Modern Work“Earning the Microsoft Solutions Partner designation for Security is not just a technical milestone—it’s a reflection of our ongoing commitment to helping customers manage risk, secure their data, and meet compliance in a rapidly evolving digital world,” said Ajay Mehta, Founder and CEO of IBN Technologies Ltd. “This is a proud moment that validates our agility, capability, and growing role as a global cloud and cybersecurity partner.”🔐 What This Means for Clients:With this new designation, IBN demonstrates proven capabilities in:1. Microsoft Defender XDR and Sentinel for threat detection and response2. Microsoft Entra for identity protection and access control3. Microsoft Purview for data governance and compliance4. Security assessments and best-practice implementation across Microsoft 365 and AzureIBN now ranks among a select group of Microsoft partners that deliver end-to-end secure cloud transformation, supporting clients across infrastructure, application modernization, productivity, and cybersecurity.With a presence in 10+ countries, 500+ clients, and a delivery team of Certified Ethical Hackers (CEH), ISO 27001 Auditors, Cloud Security Engineers, and Microsoft-certified Architects, IBN continues to position itself as a go-to technology partner for regulated industries and high-growth enterprises.💡 Why It MattersIn an era where security is no longer optional, this designation reaffirms IBN’s role as a trusted partner for businesses navigating complex compliance, cloud migration, and cyber threat challenges.🔗 Learn more about IBN’s Microsoft-powered secure cloud solutions at www.cloudibn.com About IBN Technologies LtdIBN Technologies Limited is a trusted global provider of Managed Cybersecurity and Cloud Services , with over 26 years of industry experience. We deliver 24x7 Managed SOC, Cloud Security, VAPT, and Multi-Cloud Management Services, ensuring operational resilience and data protection.Certified in GDPR, ISO 27001, and other key standards, IBN is a recognized Solution Partner for Microsoft and AWS, serving 1,200+ clients across 10+ countries. Our expert team includes Cloud Security Engineers, Solution Architects, Certified Ethical Hackers (CEHs), and ISO 27001 auditors.We offer cost-effective, scalable, and compliance-driven solutions, supported by round-the-clock operations and flexible engagement models tailored to diverse business needs.

