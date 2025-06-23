Green Carpet’s Cleaning Expands Eco‑Friendly Carpet Cleaning Services to New California Markets

Now serving more neighborhoods, Green Carpet’s Cleaning brings safe, eco-friendly carpet care to homes across California using non-toxic steam methods.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Carpet’s Cleaning, a trusted provider of eco-conscious home cleaning services, has announced the expansion of its eco-friendly carpet cleaning services into additional cities across California. The move supports growing demand for sustainable, non-toxic solutions that are safe for families, pets, and the environment.The company, known for its use of biodegradable products and hot water steam extraction methods, has built a strong reputation in the region for delivering reliable results without compromising indoor air quality. With this latest expansion, Green Carpet’s Cleaning continues its commitment to making green cleaning accessible and affordable in more neighborhoods.“Our goal has always been to provide effective, safe carpet care that supports healthy homes,” a company representative said. “We’re excited to bring our services to more communities and help families maintain clean living spaces without harmful chemicals.”The new areas served include local communities such as Malibu, where homeowners now have access to professional carpet steam cleaning in Malibu using natural products designed to lift deep-set dirt and allergens. In nearby West Hollywood, Green Carpet’s Cleaning is also making strides by offering child- and pet-safe carpet cleaning in West Hollywood , supporting residents with busy urban lifestyles and wellness priorities.Further west, Venice residents now have convenient access to services that focus on both quality and sustainability. The company’s team of trained technicians is already offering affordable eco carpet cleaning in Venice , helping renters and homeowners maintain their flooring while supporting eco-conscious practices.With every visit, Green Carpet’s Cleaning prioritizes punctuality, service transparency, and environmentally friendly products. The team uses advanced equipment that removes stubborn stains and odors while preserving carpet life and improving overall air freshness indoors.As the company continues to grow, it remains focused on serving local neighborhoods with personalized care and a commitment to environmental responsibility.

