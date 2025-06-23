Rider Safety in Focus: Motorcycle Airbag Market to Surge from USD 0.46B in 2025 to USD 1.07B by 2035

Motorcycle Airbag Market Growth

surge in demand for advanced safety system, and development of self-contained airbag jackets are anticipated to boost the growth of the global market

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research has recently published a comprehensive study titled, *"𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 (𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐠, 𝐂𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫, 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐠 𝐄𝐂𝐔, 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐛𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 (𝐍𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐍𝐨𝐧-𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝), 𝐛𝐲 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 (𝐎𝐄𝐌, 𝐀𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭), 𝐛𝐲 𝐅𝐚𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐍𝐲𝐥𝐨𝐧, 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫, 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬): 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟓."According to the report, the global motorcycle airbag market is projected to grow from $𝟎.𝟒𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 to an impressive $𝟏.𝟎𝟕 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟓, registering a robust 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟗.𝟑% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟓𝐈𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8872 There are prominent key factors that drive the growth of the motorcycle airbag market, such as increase in number of road accidents, increased demand for advanced safety system, and development of self-contained airbag jackets. The market economy is also responsible for the growth of the market. Countries such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are developing economies. Thus, the manufacturing sector witnesses prominent growth in these countries, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the automotive industry which in turn is expected fuel the market. Also, in some undeveloped countries, there is an increase in the vehicle sales, which is expected to boost the market.Major determinants of the market growthIncrease in number of road accidents, rise in demand for advanced safety systems, and development of self-contained airbag jackets are expected to boost the growth of the global motorcycle airbag market. However, high initial investment and software failures associated with sensors hinder the market hinder the market growth. On the contrary, growth in awareness from customers for protective gears and surge in demand for bike taxi services would open new opportunities in the future.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭AirvestBering MotoAlpinestarsDainese S.p.A.CLOVER IT S.r.l.FuryganDPI SafetyHeliteHonda Motor Co., LtdGIMOTO SRLKlimMOTOAIRÂ Mugen Denko Co., Ltd.Point Two Air Vests USA LLCRST MotoSpidiTucano Urbano S.r.l.The airbag segment to dominate the marketBy components, the airbag segment would hold the largest share in 2025, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global motorcycle airbag market, due to 𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 towards vehicle and driver safety. However, the crash sensor segment is expected to manifest the highest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟎.𝟑% during the forecast period (𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟓), due to 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 to enhance the safety system in motorcycles.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8872 The neoprene coated segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2035By coating, the neoprene coated segment is projected to register the highest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟎.𝟐% during the forecast period (𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟓). In addition, the segment will account for the largest share in 2025, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global motorcycle airbag market, owing to increase in use of this material for special-purpose clothing such as motorcycle jackets because of its 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐭𝐡. The report includes analysis of the 𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐧𝐨𝐧-𝐜𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭.The OEM segment to hold the lion's shareBy sales channel, the OEM segment is expected to hold the largest share in 2025, contributing to nearly 90% of the global motorcycle airbag market, as OEMs are coming up with the advanced crash sensors and ECUs as a standard function in their vehicles. In addition, the segment is expected to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the aftermarket segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period, owing to growth in popularity of the airbag jackets and vests among the vehicle owners for safe drive.By nylon segment to showcase the highest CAGR by 2035By fabric type, the nylon segment is projected to register the highest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟗.𝟔% during the forecast period. In addition, the segment would hold the largest share in 2025, accounting for more than half of the global motorcycle airbag market, and will continue to dominate the market in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is due to increase in adoption of nylon because of its high tensile strength, high elasticity, and superior abrasion resistance. The report includes analysis of the polyester and others segments.North America held the largest shareBy region, the global motorcycle airbag market across Asia-Pacific would hold the largest share in 2025, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, and will continue to maintain the leading position during the forecast period. Furthermore, the region expected to showcase the highest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟎.𝟒% during the forecast period, owing to presence of large motorcycle fleet and increase in government regulation for safety.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/8872 KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy components, the crash sensor segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.By coating, the neoprene coated segment is projected to lead the global motorcycle airbag marketBy sales channel, the aftermarket segment is projected to lead the global marketBy fabric type, the nylon segment is projected to lead the global motorcycle airbag marketRegion-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

