Global Intermediate Bulk Container Market To Reach $5.76 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 10.3%

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Intermediate Bulk Container Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The intermediate bulk container market size has been on an upward curve in recent years. In 2024, the market was valued at $3.55 billion, which is expected to surge to $3.9 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.0%. Demand from emerging economies, advancements in material science, logistics optimization, expansion in chemical industry, and fierce market competition and consolidation are some of the factors that contributed to this growth during the historic period.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Intermediate Bulk Container Market Size?

The growth trajectory of the intermediate bulk container market is expected to continue rising. The market size is projected to swell to $5.76 billion by 2029 with an impressive CAGR of 10.3%. This significant growth can be credited to a myriad of factors such as global supply chain dynamics, regulatory compliance and safety standards, increased demand for flexible packaging solutions, an expanding chemical and petrochemical industry, global trade growth, as well as a shift in consumer preferences and a rise in circular economy initiatives.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=6044&type=smp

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Intermediate Bulk Container Market?

In terms of market drivers, the burgeoning chemical industry is a key factor propelling the growth of the intermediate bulk container market. The chemical industry, which involves large-scale production and processing of chemicals, plays a crucial role in the manufacturing of various industrial and consumer goods. Intermediate bulk containers IBCs are extensively used by this industry for the safe and efficient storage and transportation of liquid and granular substances, ensuring secure handling and minimizing environmental risks.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Intermediate Bulk Container Market?

Eminent players in the intermediate bulk container market include Berry Global Group Inc., DS Smith plc, Mondi plc, Greif Flexible Products and Services, Brambles Limited, MAUSER Corporate GmbH, Myers Industries Inc., Time Technoplast Ltd., BWAY Corporation, LC Packaging International BV, and many more.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/intermediate-bulk-container-global-market-report

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Intermediate Bulk Container Market?

A key trend emerging in the intermediate bulk container market is the focus of major companies on developing production facilities to meet the increasing demand for efficient and sustainable bulk packaging solutions. A production facility is a facility equipped with necessary machinery, resources, and personnel, and is dedicated to large-scale manufacturing and assembly of goods or provision of services.

How Is The Intermediate Bulk Container Market Segmented?

In terms of market segmentation, the intermediate bulk container market covered in this report is segmented by type into Rigid IBC and Flexible IBC. The market is further divided by grade Type A to D, Food Grade, material Plastic, Metal, end-user Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Food and Beverage, and others, and subsegments Rigid IBC: Polyethylene IBC, Steel IBC, Aluminum IBC, Composite IBC and Flexible IBC: FIBC, Bag-in-Box IBC, Pillow IBC.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Intermediate Bulk Container Market?

For a deeper understanding of how the intermediate bulk container market has been affected regionally, it is key to note that North America represented the largest regional market in 2024. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecasted period. The regions covered in the intermediate bulk container market report encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Shipping Containers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/shipping-containers-global-market-report

Food Containers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-containers-global-market-report

Industrial Packaging Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-packaging-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.