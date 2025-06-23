Submit Release
Road Closure Rte 105E Berkshire

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

St Albans Barracks

 

Vt Route 105E near horseshoe Rd, Berkshire is closed due to a motor vehicle accident. 

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.



Jaime Breadmore

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II,CTO

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

3294 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone - 1(802)878-7111

Fax - 1(802)878-3173


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

