Road Closure Rte 105E Berkshire
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Albans Barracks
Vt Route 105E near horseshoe Rd, Berkshire is closed due to a motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
