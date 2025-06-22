Submit Release
Statement by Prime Minister Carney on the passing of the Honourable John McCallum

CANADA, June 22 - “Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of John McCallum, who was an inspiration, a mentor, and a friend. 

“John served Canada and academia with great distinction, helping us to find solutions to our biggest economic challenges, and always with good humour and grace.   

“As an exemplary public servant, economist, diplomat, and parliamentarian, John’s contributions to Canada were as deep as they were diverse. Outside of politics, his ideas and analysis established him as one of Canada’s foremost economists. As Chief Economist at the Royal Bank of Canada, his insights shaped national conversations on fiscal policy, growth, and competitiveness.

“As a Member of Parliament, he brought that same purpose and conviction to public service. His leadership in Canada’s Cabinet included serving as Minister of National Defence, Veterans Affairs, Immigration, and more. As Canada’s Ambassador to China, he brought his expertise to shaping one of Canada’s most consequential bilateral relationships.

“John believed in Canada as a place of opportunity and enormous potential. With his values of humility and service, John leaves a lasting legacy to his community and country. With my deepest condolences to John’s friends and family at this difficult time.”

