Women Veterans deserve respect

Nationwide, 81% of women in the U.S. report experiencing some form of harassment or assault in their lifetime (compared to 43% of men). A recent women Veterans study found that some women have reported being harassed while on VA grounds, a place where all Veterans deserve respectful and safe care.

These experiences send a negative message to the Veterans VA serves. For women Veterans, harassment in a health care setting can bring up earlier military sexual trauma. This is not acceptable.

What harassment looks like

For women Veterans, harassment can take many forms, including:

Being called inappropriate names like “sweetheart” or “baby.”

Enduring catcalling, staring or leering.

Receiving intrusive questions such as, “Are you single?”

Being told, “You don’t look like you belong here.”

Getting unwanted comments about appearance or clothing.

Experiencing invasive actions like being touched, followed or photographed without permission.

Being repeatedly referred to as Mister when called for appointments.

These behaviors aren’t just uncomfortable, they can also remind the Veteran of past traumatic experiences. Some Veterans may avoid, miss or delay important health care appointments as a result.

What VA is doing and what you can do

VA is actively working to eliminate all forms of harassment in its facilities. Here’s how:

Zero-tolerance policy: No form of harassment is acceptable. Ever.

Ongoing education: Staff, patients and visitors are learning to identify and intervene in harassment through public messaging and training.

Support systems: Veterans can report harassment anonymously and receive follow-up support, counseling and investigation.

If you see or experience harassment at a VA facility, report it. There are several ways you can report harassment, including the following:

VA Police or security.

A patient advocate.

A Women Veterans Program Manager.

Your health care provider, nurse or any VA staff member.

The Women Veterans Call Center at 855-829-6636 (many of the call center staff are women Veterans themselves).

VA customer service at 800-698-2411 (option 9) for 24/7 confidential support.

VA staff will take you seriously, ensure your safety and guide you through your options, whether you want to give your name or remain anonymous.

What happens when you make a report

When you report harassment, VA follows a structured, supportive process to ensure your safety, document the incident and take action. We inspect every report—even if you don’t have all the details. Here’s what you can expect:

Ensure your safety: If you’ve been assaulted or feel unsafe, VA staff will act immediately to protect your physical and emotional well-being. They may contact VA security or local law enforcement if needed. Provide information: VA staff will listen to what happened and may ask for details such as your name or contact info (you can report anonymously), location and date/time of incident, description of what occurred, who was involved (if known), any witnesses and supporting materials (such as images). Conduct an inquiry: All reports are reviewed within one business day. A fair, thorough inquiry may include speaking with you and any witnesses, reviewing submitted materials and determining appropriate next steps. Take action: VA will take steps to stop the harassment, hold those responsible accountable and prevent future incidents. This may involve disciplinary action, training or other corrective measures. Receive ongoing support: You’ll receive updates once the inquiry is complete, along with information about counseling and mental health resources. VA staff will remain available to support you throughout the process.

To Women Veterans: VA has your back

Women Veterans belong at VA. We are committed to making sure you feel safe, comfortable and respected every time you seek care here. If someone makes you feel disrespected or unsafe, it’s not “just a comment” or “no big deal.” It’s harassment, and it’s not acceptable. We will support you, and we will take action.

To everyone who enters a VA facility

Most people don’t intend to harass others, but sometimes they witness it and don’t know what to do. Others may make a comment without thinking twice about how it could make someone else feel. VA encourages everyone—Veterans, staff, family members and visitors—to learn more about bystander intervention to learn how to safely and effectively intervene when harassment occurs. However, the best thing you can do to help is to report the incident. A single action can stop an incident, support a sister Veteran and set a new standard of respect.

Let’s continue building a VA culture that respects every Veteran’s service and ensures that no one is ever made to feel like they don’t belong. VA will take every report seriously, act swiftly to ensure safety, investigate thoroughly and provide follow-up support.

Visit the VA Report Harassment page to learn more or call, text or chat with the Women Veterans Call Center. To learn more about how VA is building a culture of respect for women Veterans, visit our Women’s Health Culture of Respect page.