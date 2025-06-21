Godfread urges North Dakotans to check for storm damage and file insurance claims promptly

BISMARCK, N.D. – Following the recent severe storms that swept across parts of North Dakota, Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread is urging residents to inspect their property for damage and begin the insurance claims process as soon as possible.

“While North Dakota is no stranger to summer weather, the scale and intensity of last night’s storm were especially significant. Our hearts also go out to those who lost their lives during this terrible storm,” said Godfread. “If your home, farm, vehicle, or business sustained damage, the most important thing you can do right now is to act quickly, document everything, and protect your property from further harm.”

The North Dakota Insurance Department recommends the following steps for policyholders after a storm:

Check roofs, siding, windows, vehicles, and other structures for signs of hail, wind, or water damage.

Document the damage thoroughly before making any temporary repairs. Photos and videos are essential when filing an insurance claim.

Take reasonable steps to secure your property and prevent additional losses, such as tarping a damaged roof or boarding broken windows. Keep receipts for any materials or services used.

If your home is uninhabitable due to storm damage, your homeowners or renters policy may cover temporary housing and other living expenses. Keep receipts

File a claim as soon as possible. Have your policy number handy and be prepared to provide details about the damage.

Make note of the time, date, and who you spoke with when filing your claim. Keep copies of all correspondence and estimates.

In the aftermath of major storms, dishonest contractors often show up from out of state, offering quick repairs for cash or demanding full payment up front. Be cautious of anyone using high-pressure tactics or refusing to provide written estimates and proof of insurance. Before hiring a contractor, get at least three written estimates from separate contractors and work with your insurance company to hire a reputable contractor.

Residents with questions or concerns during the claims process are encouraged to contact the North Dakota Insurance Department at (701) 328-2440. Resources are also available by visiting insurance.nd.gov/storm.