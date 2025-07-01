Syed Muhammad Faisal Sami Honored as ‘Humanitarian of the Year’ at Influencer Magazine Awards 2025

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of an extraordinary legacy of compassion, resilience, and global service, Syed Muhammad Faisal Sami has been awarded ‘Humanitarian of the Year’ at the Influencer Magazine Awards 2025 (Organised by Influencer Magazine UK ). As the UK Head of the Faizan Global Relief Foundation (FGRF) , the charitable wing of Dawat-e-Islami, Syed has spent more than two decades on the frontlines of humanitarian efforts delivering life-saving aid, building sustainable systems, and transforming lives across continents.From the flood zones of Pakistan to the war-torn streets of Gaza and the earthquake-hit communities of Morocco and Turkey, Syed has led urgent, high-impact relief missions that respond within hours of disaster. Under his leadership, FGRF has distributed emergency food, clean water, medical care, and shelter to hundreds of thousands of individuals. Beyond crisis response, his long-term development projects have laid the foundation for a better future in countries like Malawi, Tanzania, The Gambia, and South Africa, where FGRF has helped build schools, housing, and water infrastructure for the most vulnerable.“I am deeply humbled to receive the Humanitarian of the Year Award 2025,” said Syed Muhammad Faisal Sami. “This honour is not mine alone—it belongs to every volunteer of FGRF and Dawat-e-Islami who tirelessly give their time, energy, and heart to serve humanity. It also belongs to those silent supporters behind the scenes whose generosity makes these life-changing projects possible. Above all, I dedicate this award to the founder of Dawat-e-Islami and my spiritual guide, Ameer-e-Ahl-e-Sunnat, Maulana Ilyas Qadri. Whatever good has come from my efforts is a reflection of his teachings, guidance, and the mission he ignited in us all.”At home in the West Midlands, UK, Syed’s humanitarian efforts are equally powerful. Through grassroots programs focused on youth empowerment, community safety, and prisoner rehabilitation, he has become a leading figure in the fight against knife crime, drug abuse, and exploitation. His mentorship, educational talks, and support systems have offered countless young people real alternatives to violence and helped incarcerated individuals re-enter society with dignity and purpose.Syed’s commitment to environmental stewardship is another pillar of his mission. Through FGRF-led tree-planting initiatives, he has overseen the addition of thousands of trees to local communities, proving that humanitarian work also means investing in the planet and future generations.His service has earned widespread recognition. Syed has been honored with the British Citizen Award at the Palace of Westminster, named UK Volunteer of the Year by Charity Today, and recognized by the West Midlands Police & Crime Commissioner. His accolades also include the Community Champion of the Year at the Birmingham Awards, the High Sheriff of West Midlands Award, the Frontline Leader Award, and his inclusion in the 50 out of 50 Champions list cementing his status as one of the region’s most impactful changemakers.Whether responding to crises abroad or nurturing change at home, Syed Muhammad Faisal Sami has dedicated his life to service that heals and inspires. His impact reaches far beyond emergency relief, it touches hearts, builds stronger communities, and restores dignity where it’s needed most. Honoring him as ‘Humanitarian of the Year’ is more than a recognition, it’s a celebration of the hope he brings to the world.

