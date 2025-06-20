When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: June 20, 2025 FDA Publish Date: June 20, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared milk allergen Company Name: Lipari Foods Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Dark chocolate nonpareils

Company Announcement

Lipari Foods of Warren, MI, is recalling its 14-ounce packages of JLM Branded “Dark Chocolate Nonpareils" food treats because they may contain undeclared milk. People who have allergies to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled "Dark Chocolate Nonpareils" were distributed nationwide in retail stores.

The product comes in a 14-ounce, clear plastic tub marked with lot # 28202501A, 29202501A, 23202504A, 14202505A, 15202505A, and 03202506A on the bottom label.

No illnesses have been reported to date to Lipari Foods in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after being notified by Weaver Nut Company that they were recalling their “Dark Chocolate Nonpareils” due to possible undeclared milk. It was discovered that the potential milk-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk.

Consumers who have purchased the 14-ounce packages of "Dark Chocolate Nonpareils" are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Lipari Foods at (586) 447-3500 ext:9720.

About Lipari Foods

Lipari Foods was founded in 1963 by Jim Lipari, who began his career delivering unique products from the back of his Buick station wagon. Today Lipari Foods is a leading independent “perimeter of the store” distributor, delivering a wide range of quality international specialty, bakery, dairy, deli, packaging, seafood, meat, grocery, foodservice, confectionery and convenience food and beverage products to 16,000+ customers across 32 states.