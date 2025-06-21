Stein, Stringer and Hoylman-Sigal Energize the Upper East Side Voters During Early Voting

Stein with Stringer, wife Elyse, and Hoylman-Sigal Campaigning on the UES Felicia Stein Trailblazer and Todd Campaigning together Former Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, Virginia Maloney Candidate for City Council District 4 and Stein at Wagner Junior High Stein and Council Member Julie Member together during Early Voting 2025 Stein and Joe Girven friend and constituent

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As early voting continues across New York City, District Leader candidate Todd J. Stein is gaining strong grassroots support from Upper East Side and Roosevelt Island voters. With just days left until Primary Day on June 24, Stein has been a consistent and welcoming presence at local polling locations, including Wagner Junior High School and Eleanor Roosevelt High School. “I’m energized by the incredible turnout we’re seeing and grateful to connect with so many of our neighbors,” said Stein. “There’s a real sense of community and commitment to local leadership that reflects the best of who we are.”Stein, a lifelong Upper East Side resident, comes from a family with deep roots in the neighborhood he hopes to represent. His mother, Felicia Stein, served as head of the PTA at PS 183, where she helped raise critical funding for the school, located just blocks from Wagner, where Stein has spent much of the past week meeting voters.Felicia Stein, a strong presence on the campaign trail, stated; “I am proud of my son. He cares about the community as I did when I was raising my sons. He is not a career politician, he’s a lifelong native and wants to build a stronger community.” Stein is proudly endorsed by prominent Democratic leaders, including Mayoral candidate Scott Stringer and State Senator Brad Hoylman‑Sigal, who both joined him this week on the Upper East Side. “These are leaders I believe in, and I’m proud to endorse Scott Stringer for Mayor and Brad Hoylman‑Sigal for Manhattan Borough President,” said Stein.The campaign continues to be fueled by strong local support from friends, neighbors, and family. Stein’s cousin, Ethan Staudenmaier, was among those volunteering at the polls to spread the word about the campaign’s message.Another notable figure on the ballot, Virginia Maloney, candidate for City Council District 4, cast her ballot this week at Wagner Junior High, joined by her mother, former Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, and her 3‑year‑old nephew Leo, already a proud future voter. Stein was also on‑site and joined Maloney when she cast her vote, underscoring their shared commitment to civic engagement.With just a few days remaining before voters head to the polls for the Democratic Primary, Stein encourages residents of Assembly District 76, Part A to participate in shaping their local leadership. Primary Day is Tuesday, June 25.

