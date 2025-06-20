Governor Stein Takes Action on Four Bills

NORTH CAROLINA, June 20 - Today Governor Josh Stein vetoed three bills: Senate Bill 50, Senate Bill 153, and House Bill 318. He also signed House Bill 126 into law.

Governor Stein made the following statement on his veto of Senate Bill 50:

“This bill makes North Carolinians less safe and undermines responsible gun ownership. Therefore, I am vetoing it. The bill eliminates training requirements associated with concealed carry permits and reduces the age to carry a concealed weapon from 21 to 18 years old. Authorizing teenagers to carry a concealed weapon with no training whatsoever is dangerous. The bill would also make the job of a law enforcement officer more difficult and less safe. We can and should protect the right to bear arms without recklessly endangering law enforcement officers and our people.”

Governor Stein made the following statement on his veto of Senate Bill 153:

“Senate Bill 153 would also make us less safe, so I am vetoing this legislation. At a time when our law enforcement is already stretched thin, this bill takes state law enforcement officers away from their existing state duties and forces them to act as federal immigration agents. Furthermore, under current law, people without lawful immigration status already are prevented from receiving Medicaid, SNAP, Section 8, and other benefits.”

Governor Stein made the following statement on his veto of House Bill 318:

“I am vetoing House Bill 318 because it is unconstitutional. I support the bill’s efforts to require sheriffs to contact federal immigration authorities about people in their custody charged with sexual battery, armed robbery, arson, assault on public officials and court personnel, and other dangerous crimes. People who commit these crimes should be held accountable, whether or not they are here without legal authorization, and those charged with serious offenses ought to receive increased scrutiny from federal immigration officials.

“My oath of office requires that I uphold the Constitution of the United States. Therefore, I cannot sign this bill because it would require sheriffs to unconstitutionally detain people for up to 48 hours after they would otherwise be released. The Fourth Circuit is clear that local law enforcement officers cannot keep people in custody solely based on a suspected immigration violation. But let me be clear: anyone who commits a serious crime in North Carolina must be prosecuted and held accountable regardless of their immigration status.”

North Carolinians are speaking out in support of Governor Stein’s vetoes.

Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood on Senate Bill 50:

“I am and always have been an advocate of the Second Amendment, and if anything the permitting process creates an enhancement to the Second Amendment. This bill is counterproductive to the public safety of North Carolinians, and leaders from both parties have recognized that. I’m pleased to see that Governor Stein has vetoed this bill and hope common sense prevails.”

Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead on Senate Bill 50:

“As a sheriff sworn to protect, I commend Governor Josh Stein for vetoing Senate Bill 50. This legislation would have made it harder, not easier, for law enforcement to keep our communities safe. The Governor puts public safety first, and I stand with him in that decision.”

Guilford County Sheriff Danny H. Rogers on Senate Bill 153 and House Bill 318:

“As the Sheriff of Guilford County, I will always prioritize the safety of our citizens and ensure that no one lives in fear or intimidation from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. I stand alongside Governor Stein in his decision to veto House Bill 318 and Senate Bill 153. The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is committed to enhancing the quality of life for all community members. We do that by building trust, not fear, within our communities.”

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough on Senate Bill 153 and House Bill 318:

“At a time when constitutional and due process rights are under attack, we must say something and stand up. I stand with the Governor.”

Kami Chavis, Professor of Law and former Assistant United States Attorney on House Bill 318:

“This bill is problematic and likely unconstitutional. It would unreasonably prolong the time that someone would spend in detention even in an event that charges are dropped or unfounded, such that a person could be held by law enforcement even when there are no grounds to do so.”

Pender Sharp, Wilson County farmer on Senate Bill 153 and House Bill 318:

“As a farmer, we want the communities we feed to be safe places to raise our families. People must be held accountable for their crimes, but everyone deserves due process. I support the Governor’s common-sense veto on this bill that is designed to promote hate.”

Dr. Karen Smith, MD, FAAFP, Hoke County family medicine physician on Senate Bill 153:

"As a family medicine physician, I am not only committed to my community, but to the health and welfare of all North Carolinians. Over my 34-year career, I have had the opportunity to see progress, and I don't want to see the state go backwards. Senate Bill 153 could create significant public health challenges, including barring access to critical mental health services and medication assistance programs.”