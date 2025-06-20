When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: June 20, 2025 FDA Publish Date: June 20, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared milk allergen Company Name: Sabores Fit Bakery Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Sabores Fit Bakery of Kissimmee, FL is recalling MOUSSE DESSERTS, because they may contain undeclared Milk, Eggs, Soy Ingredients (Soybean oil, Soy Lecithin), Wheat, Tree Nuts (Almonds, Hazelnuts). People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to these allergens run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

MOUSSE DESSERTS were distributed in Florida, in the areas of Kissimmee and Orlando and they were able to be purchased by consumers in retail stores.

Product is packaged in 8 oz. plastic cup containers with brand name: Sabores A Tu Mesa in flavors of Choco Mousse, Passion Fruit Mousse, 4 Milk Mousse, 3 Milk Mousse, 3 Milk Strawberry, with an expiration date of June 26 and July 02 of 2025.

No confirmed illnesses have been reported to date in relation to the recalled products.

The recall was initiated after a routine inspection where it was discovered that product containing allergens was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of Milk, Eggs, Soy Ingredients (Soybean oil, Soy Lecithin), Wheat, and Tree Nuts (Almonds, Hazelnuts). The recalling firm is in the process of implementing corrective actions, including implementing systems to improve labeling, traceability and strengthen our food safety moving forward.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-919-579-7694.