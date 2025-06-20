FDLE arrests resident alien for fentanyl trafficking

For Immediate Release

June 20, 2025

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and the South Florida State Assistance for Fentanyl Eradication (S.A.F.E.) Task Force arrested Jayram Ruiz Roche, 51, of Opa-Locka, on one first-degree felony charge each of trafficking amphetamine between 28 and 200 grams and trafficking amphetamine between 14 and 28 grams, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, second-degree felonies. This arrest is a result of a S.A.F.E. investigation.

The investigation began in January when agents received information that an individual identified as Ruiz Roche was trafficking fentanyl in Hialeah and Opa-Locka.

The investigation revealed that Ruiz Roche ran a distribution network where fentanyl-laced methamphetamine was transported to street-level dealers operating out of local motels. On June 18, the South Florida S.A.F.E. Task Force conducted a search warrant and arrested Ruiz Roche.

Ruiz Roche was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Detention Center in Miami-Dade County. The Office of the State Attorney, 11th Judicial Circuit is prosecuting the case.

The South Florida S.A.F.E. Task Force consists of agents and detectives with the FDLE, Doral Police Department, Florida International University Police Department, Hialeah Police Department, Medley Police Department, Miami Police Department and Sweetwater Police Department.

The investigation remains active.

